The five-day-long festivities of the highly-awaited Hindu festival, Diwali are being celebrated with much pomp. The festival ends with the special brother-sister day, Bhai Dooj, which is observed by Hindus after Narak Chaturdashi/Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, and Govardhan Puja. The day comes two days after Diwali and is also known as Bhau-Beej, Bhai Tika, or Bhai Phonta in other languages.

Bhai Dooj celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters, which is quite similar to Raksha Bandhan. On this day, sisters pray for the brothers' long life and safety. As we mark the special occasion, here we've got you the list of Happy Bhai Dooj 2021 wishes and messages for your loved ones.

Happy Bhai Dooj Wishes in English

May this Bhai Dooj bring immense happiness and success to your life, brother. I wish you a Happy Bhai Dooj!

I am grateful to have a wonderful sibling like you. Wishing you lots of happiness, success, and good health. Happy Bhai Dooj!

May this day strengthen our bond more than ever and brings joy and prosperity to your life. Happy Bhai Dooj!

I wish you infinite happiness and success in life. Make your life prosperous and bright! Have a memorable Bhai Dooj!

A very Happy Bhai Dooj to the person who annoys me the most, yet the one who I love the most.

You can share your pain, you can share your fears, and you can always share your happiness with me. Thanks for being a very understanding brother. Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

The memories of our silly flights, craziness, and fun may fade away with time, but the love we share will only grow with time. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj is just an excuse, I have always prayed for you. May all things bright and beautiful come looking for you. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj Wishes in Hindi

दिवाली का महापर्व आया, झूम रहा संसार,

सूरज की किरणें, खुशियों की बहार,

चांद की चांदनी, अपनों का प्यार,

बधाई हो आपको, भैया दूज का त्योहार!!

हैप्पी भाई-दूज...

हे ईश्वर बहुत प्यारा हैं मेरा भाई

मेरी मां का दुलारा हैं मेरा भाई

न देना उसे कोई कष्ट भगवान

जहां भी हो खुशी से बीते उसका जीवन..!!!

हैप्पी भाईदूज 2021

Bhai Dooj Quotes in Hindi

बहन चाहे भाई का प्यार, नहीं चाहे महंगे उपहार, रिश्ता अटूट रहे सदियों तक, मिले मेरे भाई को खुशियाँ अपार. Happy भाईदूज 2021..

थाल सजा कर बैठी हूँ अँगना, तू आजा अब इंतजार नहीं करना, मत डर अब तू इस दुनियाँ से, लड़ने खड़ी हैं तेरी बहन सबसे, Happy Bhai Dooj 2021…

लाल गुलाबी रंग है, झूम रहा संसार, सूरज की किरणे, खुशियों की बहार, चांद की चांदनी, अपनों का प्यार, बधाई हो आपको, भैया दूज का त्यौहार…! भाई दूज की शुभकामनाएं ….

Sending you love, blessings, and happiness this Bhai Dooj. May our bond be strong and unbreakable like it has always been.

It's beautiful how we share a bond full of silly fights, craziness, and yet so much love. You have always been a great friend. Happy Bhai Dooj.

Bhai Dooj Messages in Hindi & English

I wouldn't have been the person I am today had you not had my back. This Bhai Dooj here's telling you that I love you to the moon and back.

Dear bhaiya, on the beautiful occasion of Bhai Dooj, I want to thank you for loving me, supporting me in various infinite ways… In protecting me and making me smile whenever I was sad… Wishing you a very Happy and Warm Bhai Dooj brother. You mean the world to me.

You have the most special place in my life. Though maybe distant from each other, the bond and love for you will never be less. Lots of love and blessings for you on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

No matter the cherishable time of childhood has passed, we have grown into adults, much mature with time, BUT we pledge to remain together…Stay Blessed Bhai!!!

थाल सजा कर बैठी हूं अंगना

तू आजा अब इंतजार नहीं करना

मत डर अब तू इस दुनियाँ से

लड़ने खड़ी हैं तेरी बहन सबसे

Happy Bhai Dooj

बहन चाहे भाई का प्यार,

नहीं चाहे महंगे उपहार,

रिश्ता अटूट रहे सदियों तक,

मिले मेरे भाई को खुशियाँ अपार.

हैप्पी भाईदूज

Image: Unsplash