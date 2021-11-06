Happy Bhai Dooj 2021: Gifs, Images, Whatsapp Status And Wishes For Your Brothers

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, that starts with Dhanteras and ends on the fifth day, with the celebration of Bhai Dooj.

Bhai Dooj is all about celebrating the bond and love that brothers and sisters share. While the brother offers his sister a gift on this special day, the sister applies a 'tika' on the brother's forehead and wishes for his well-being. Here are some unique ways in which one can celebrate the important festival.

Happy Bhai Dooj Wishes for Brother

Happy Bhai Dooj to my dearest brother. I take this opportunity on this special day, to pray for your success and joy in life.

The occasion of Bhai Dooj reminds me that I am the luckiest sister to have such a wonderful and loving brother like you. Wishing you a Happy Bhai Dooj.

I tie this holy thread on your wrist and pray to God that all your wishes come true. Have a wonderful Bhai Dooj!

You & I are like Tom & Jerry fighting and giggling all day long. No matter how old we grow, we will still keep the madness alive in our relationships. Happy Bhai Dooj!!!



May God bless you with prosperity, health, wealth, and happiness throughout your life. Let us pray for each other and hope we stay safe all the time. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

You are the one with whom I can share my ideas, my thoughts, my fears, my happiness. Thanks for being such a supportive and understanding brother. Thanks for being so loving and caring. Here's wishing you a very Happy Bhai Dooj, Love you bhaiya!!

You mean the world to me. You are much more than just my brother, you are also my mentor and friend for life. Thanks for being there for me always. I pray for a wonderful beautiful life for you this Bhai Dooj. Happy Bhai Dooj to you.

