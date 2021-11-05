Happy Bhai Dooj 2021: Why Bhai Dooj Is Celebrated, Read Significance And History

Diwali is arguably the most important festival of India as the five-day celebration marks the beginning of a new year as per the Hindu tradition. The festivities start with the festival of Dhanteras and end on the fifth day with the celebrations of Bhai Dooj.

Bhai Dooj is the last of the five-day festival period and is an occasion similar to Raksha Bandhan, where the families celebrate the bond between the siblings. It is considered the most important day after Diwali.

Throughout the country, Bhai Dooj is celebrated among brothers and sisters as they exchange gifts and sweets. Sisters also pray for their brothers' long and prosperous lives and follow the tradition initiated by Goddess Yamuna by organising a pooja for their brothers. The Hindu legend of Goddess Yamuna and her brother Lord Yama is closely related to this festival.

Why Bhai Dooj is Celebrated?

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Rama returned to Ayudhya after an exile of 14 years. He returned on the night of Amavasya (New Moon), therefore to celebrate his return, the people of Ayudhya lighted earthen lamps throughout the region. Hence, Diwali is celebrated to commemorate Lord Rama and his teachings. During the festival period, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are also worshipped.

When is Bhai Dooj and its Shubh Muhurat?

The Shubh Muhurat of Bhai Dooj will begin at 1:30 pm on Saturday, November 6 and will end at 3:46 pm on the same day. As per the traditions, the sisters will organise and conduct the pooja between these Muhurat hours. During the pooja, the sisters apply tilak on their brother's forehead and pray for their prosperity.

Bhai Dooj 2021 date and tithi

The festival has different names across the country as it differs from culture to culture. Bhai Booj is also known as Bhai Phota, Bhau Beej, Yma Dwitiya and Bhatri Dwitiya in different parts on India. The festival is celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha which is also called the bright fortnight and falls in the month of Kartika as per the Hindu calendar. Therefore, Bhai Dooj falls two days after Diwali. Hence, the festival's Tithi is as follows:

Dwitiya Tithi begins at 11:14 pm on November 5, 2021

Dwitiya Tithi ends at 7:44 pm on November 6, 2021

Image: PTI