Happy Bhai Dooj 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, And Photos

Hindu festival Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksha. This falls on the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. This year, the special festival comes on November 6. Bhai Dooj comes two days after Diwali and is meant to celebrate the bond between brother and sister. Bhai Dooj is celebrated in every Hindu household enthusiastically. In this festival, sisters pray for the long life and safety of the brothers, however, they do not tie a rakhi on their wrists like its counterpart, Raksha Bandhan. Here we've curated a list of Happy Bhai Dooj quotes, messages, photos, and WhatsApp status.

Happy Bhai Dooj quotes

"Your parents leave you too soon and your kids and spouse come along late, but your siblings know you when you are in your most inchoate form."- Jeffrey Kluger

"As we grew up, my brothers acted like they didn't care, but I always knew they looked out for me and were there!" - Catherine Pulsifer

"Your siblings are the only people in the world who know what it's like to have been brought up the way you were." - Betsy Cohen

"Be nice to your siblings, they're your best link to your past and the most likely to stay with you in the future." - Baz Lurhmann

"A brother is a friend given by Nature." - Jean Baptiste Legouve

"There's no other love like the love for a brother. There's no other love like the love from a brother."- Terri Guillemets

Happy Bhai Dooj messages

Happy Bhai Dooj to my dearest brother. On this special occasion, I pray to God to always shower you with success and glory in life.

The occasion of Bhai Dooj reminds me that I am truly the luckiest sister to have such a wonderful, loving and caring brother like you. Wishing you Happy Bhai Dooj.

I tie this holy thread on your wrist and pray to God that all your wishes come true. Have a wonderful Bhai Dooj, BRO!

Sending you love and blessings wrapped in an envelope today. Happy Bhaiya Dooj to you my brother!

You & I are like Tom & Jerry fighting and giggling all day long. No matter how old we grow, we will still keep the madness alive in our relationships. Happy Bhai Dooj Bro!!!

Happy Bhai Dooj photos

Bhai Dooj is celebrated after Dhanteras and Diwali. It symbolize two bond of sister and brother. It means a long live our brother. #BhaiDooj pic.twitter.com/UCAuSrX4aB — Meenakshi Kumar 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@meenakshi0884) November 5, 2021

May this Bhai Dooj add sweetness to your life and bring you infinite joy. May our wonderful relationship get stronger with time and tide. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj. #BhaiDooj #Bhaidooj pic.twitter.com/P765ZOTYCm — ANKUR CHAKRABORTY 🇮🇳 (@iamANKUR_96) November 5, 2021

Happy Bhai Dooj Whatsapp status

Dear brother… you have always been there…looking out for me… to make sure that I am safe… I am walking the right path… I am happy. Your love and support have always inspired me to move ahead in life fearlessly as you were to hold me. Warm wishes to you on Bhaiya Dooj my dear bhai.

Dear bhaiya, on the beautiful occasion of Bhai Dooj, I want to thank you for loving me, supporting me in various infinite ways… In protecting me and making me smile whenever I was sad… Wishing you a very Happy and Warm Bhai Dooj brother. You mean the world to me.

You have the most special place in my life. Though maybe distant from each other, the bond and love for you will never be less. Lots of love and blessings for you on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

No matter the cherishable time of childhood has passed, we have grown into adults, much mature with time, BUT we pledge to remain together…Stay Blessed Bhai!!!

Your presence has always made me feel like God is watching over me from Heaven… Thanks brother, for making me feel safe and blessed at all times. Happy Bhai Dooj!!!

(Image: Shutterstock)