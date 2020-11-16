Happy Bhai Dooj Quotes To Make The Festival More Special This Year

Bhai Dooj is around the corner and India is gearing up for celebrating this festival. Whether you are with your sibling or live apart, in different cities or even countries, bhai dooj wishes are awaited by all. Here are some happy bhai dooj quotes that you can send to your beloved sibling on this auspicious day.

Happy bhai dooj quotes

Happy bhai dooj to my best friend, my partner in crime and my most important support system. This bhai dooj we are apart but our hearts are still connected. Wishing you a very happy Bhai Dooj 2020.

Dear Brother, on this Bhai Dooj,

I wish to say that you are the best brother that I can ever ask for and you mean the world to me.

Happy Bhai Dooj!

The love of brother and sister;

It never dies,

Even if time flies,

Because it is the strongest bond ever

Roses are red,

The sky is blue,

All I want to say is

Happy Bhai Dooj to YOU!

Happy Bhai Dooj!

Dear sis,

On this auspicious Bhai Dooj, I pray to God that he bless you with all the happiness & success in your life. I pray to the almighty for your good fortune and a long life.

Having a brother/sister is a bliss

You can share your pain and fears,

Happy Bhai Dooj

We laugh and cry, we play and fight.

We share moments of happiness and sorrows

Which made our bond stronger

Happy Bhai Dooj to you Sis.

God sent in my life a beautiful Angel in your guise, Sister.

In good times or bad ones you’re ready to extend your help and support.

Thanks for all you do. Happy Bhai Dooj.

To my first playmate,

My first best friend,

My dearest partner in mischief,

Happy bhai Dooj Little Brother

From the day when you came home along with Mother

To the day when we pulled off pranks together

To the day when you are making it in life

I have always watched you and will continue to watch over you as your Sister. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai dooj is a festival of prayers from sister to brother and brother's vow of protection for his sister.

May this Bhai dooj we grow closer as sisters and brothers. Best wishes on this Bhai Dooj.

It leaves a smile on my face when I think of those trifling fights we had and suddenly used to make up, as if nothing happened. The memories may fade with the passing time but the love we share will only grow. Happy Bhai dooj Dear Brother.

Let this Bhai Dooj be a festival to celebrate the bond we have; the love we have for each other. Let us pledge that we will be together like this for the rest of our lives - Happy Bhai Dooj

This is for the most wonderful sister in this world. Thank you sister for always being there on my side and for helping me in those infinite ways which I cannot even remember. Happy Bhai Dooj.

We gain and lose things every day. But trust me about this one thing. You'll never lose me. I will always be here supporting you as your sister. Happy Bhai Dooj

Brother, thank you for being my brother, thank you for being my best friend, my support system and my inspiration. I have reached this stage in life with your support and love. On this Bhai Dooj, I thank you for everything you have done for me!

These Bhai Dooj 2020 quotes reflect the warm feelings and bond that you share with your sibling. Wish your sibling in a memorable manner with these quotes. This happy bhai dooj 2020, make the festival a fun and joyful one.