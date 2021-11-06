Happy Bhaubeej 2021: Bhaubeej Wishes, Messages, Quotes And Whatsapp Status For Loved Ones

Bhaubeej marks the end of the auspicious festival of lights, Diwali. On this day, sisters pray for the love and prosperous life of their brothers and brothers also present various gifts to their sisters. The festival is all about the bond and love siblings share, and here's how you can wish your sibling a Happy Bhaubeej.

Happy Bhaubeej Wishes

I know I am fortunate enough to have you as my brother, but I know you are the luckiest since you have a sister like me! Happy Bhaubeej

We laugh and cry, we play and fight. We share moments of happiness and sorrow, which made our bond stronger. Happy Bhaubeej to you Sis.

To my first playmate, My first best friend, My dearest partner in mischief, Happy Bhaubeej Little Brother.

Happy Bhaubeej 2021 Messages

Dear brother, I wish happiness and prosperity for you. Happy Bhaubeej!

God sent in my life a beautiful Angel in your guise, Sister. In good times or bad ones, you’re ready to extend your help and support. Thanks for all you do. Happy Happy Bhaubeej.

You helped me while I was in trouble you made me feel safe when I was scared and other things you did to make me happy. Saying thank you is insufficient for all this. Happy Bhaubeej to you Brother.

May this auspicious occasion take away all the darkness and illuminate your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Bhaubeej!

Bhaubeej Quotes

“Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero.” — Marc Brown

“For there is no friend like a sister, In calm or stormy weather; To cheer one on the tedious way, To fetch one if one goes astray, To lift one if one totters down, To strengthen whilst one stands.” — Christina Rossetti

“The ones that stay with you through everything — they’re your true best friends. Don’t let go of them. Also remember, sisters, make the best friends in the world.” — Marilyn Monroe

“A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.” — Marion C. Garretty

“Brothers are playmates at the beginning and best friends for life.” — Unknown

Whatsapp Status

May the auspicious occasion of Bhaubeej strengthen the relationship between you and your sibling. Happy Bhaubeej!

May this Bhai Dooj add sweetness to your life and bring you endless joy. Happy Bhaubeej

