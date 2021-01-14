Happy Bogi Wishes In Telugu To Share With Your Friends And Family

Bhogi is the first day of the four-day Hindu festival of Makara Sankranti. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is usually celebrated on 13 January, just a day before Makar Sankranti. A report in Drik Panchang reveals that on the day, people discard old and derelict things, hence, focusing on new things causing change or transformation in their life. At dawn, many people light a bonfire with logs of wood, other solid fuels and wooden furniture at home that are no longer useful to start. Hence, the day of Makar Sankranti signifies a new beginning. It is also a day of harvest.

Which Indian states celebrate Bhogi?

Bhogi is largely popular among the Telugu community of South India. It is a festival celebrated widely in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra. However, it is more popular in Andhra and Karnataka as these two states have large Telugu speaking population.

Happy Bhogi wishes in Telugu

ఈ భోగి భోగభాగ్యాలతోపాటు..

మీ జీవితంలో కొత్త వెలుగులు నింపాలని కోరుకుంటూ..

మీకు, మీ కుటుంబసభ్యులకు భోగి శుభాకాంక్షలు.

భోగి భోగభాగ్యాలతో..

సంక్రాంతి సిరిసంపదలతో..

కనుమ కనువిందుగా..

జరుపుకోవాలని కోరుకుంటూ..

సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు

ఉత్తరాయణ పుణ్యకాలాన్ని తెచ్చె మకర సంక్రమణం

జనులందరికీ వెలుగునిచ్చె నిలువెచ్చని రవికిరణం..

మీకు, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు భోగి శుభాకాంక్షలు!

మీ ఇల్లు ఆనందనిలయమై సుఖసంతోషాలతో నిండి ఉండాలని మనసారా కోరుకుంటూ..

మీకు, మీ కుటుంబానికి భోగి శుభాకాంక్షలు.

మీలోని చెడును, దురలవాట్లను,

చెడు సావాసాలను భోగి మంటల్లో వేసేయండి.

జీవితంలో కొత్త వెలుగును ఆహ్వానించండి.

భోగి పండుగ శుభాకాంక్షలు!

మీ జీవితంలోని చీడ - పీడ ఆ భోగి మంటల్లో కలిసి,

కొత్త వెలుగులు ప్రసరించాలని..

భోగ భాగ్యాలు, సుఖ సంతోషాలు మీ దరి చేరాలని కోరుకుంటూ..

భోగి పండగ శుభాకాంక్షలు!

నూతన ప్రారంభానికి ఒక శుభ దినం..

అదృష్టాన్ని, భోగ భాగ్యాలను ప్రసాదించే పర్వదినం..

మీ కుటుంబం సుఖసంతోషాలతో..

సిరిసంపదలతో సుసంపన్నంగా విరజిల్లాలని ఆకాంక్షిస్తూ..

భోగి శుభాకాంక్షలు!

Happy Makar Sankranti wishes in English

Sending love and warm hugs to you and your family on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti!

You are the pilot of your plane, so I wish you achieve the energy and motivation to overcome all obstacles in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti 2021!

May this festival of Makar Sankranti bring all the joy, happiness, and prosperity in your life!

May this Makar Sankranti enlighten your world with the warmth of joy, happiness, and love. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May the tasty makke ki roti, sarson ka saag, and sweet gud and til bring lots of happiness and prosperity to your life this festive season. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May this festival give you energy and enthusiasm to achieve new endeavours in life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Here’s wishing you and your family a very happy Makar Sankranti!

