Happy Canada Day 2021: Here's Why It Is Celebrated On July 1

Every year Canada Day is observed on July 1. This day is the anniversary of the country's full independence from colonies Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the Canada province, which then split into Ontario and Quebec. Dominion Day or Canada Day is observed every year on July 1 in celebration of Canada.

History of Canada Day

Canada was officially created on July 1, 1867, but was not completely independent from British rule until 1982. On July 1, 1867, the British Parliament brought the British North America Act into effect, leading to the creation of independent Canada. The territories within the dominion consisted of Canada(which is now Ontario and Quebec), Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick were joined together as one nation. Later in 1946, a bill was made to change the name of the holiday but arguments over what to call it ended up stalling the bill. The 100th anniversary of the nation's official creation in 1967 saw the growth of the spirit of Canadian patriotism. That is when Dominion Day picked up and people started celebrating it with great emotion. The British North America Act served as the constitution for Canada until 1982. Canada celebrated Dominion Day as their national holiday until 1982. After the Senate passed the bill, the day was then officially renamed to Canada Day on October 27, 1982. The aim of the day was to celebrate the creation of Canada. The Canada Day is observed as a statutory holiday on July 1 but if July 1 falls on Sunday, the holiday is legally observed on July 2.

How is Canada Day celebrated?

Canada Day celebrations take place throughout the country. It is celebrated with parades, displays of the flag, the singing of the national anthem and fireworks. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have an established group called the RCMP Musical Ride. These officers perform equestrian drills for the public throughout Canada.

IMAGE: Unsplash