Happy Chhath Puja 2021: Chhath Puja Wishes, Messages, SMS, Greetings & Whatsapp Status

The widely celebrated auspicious festival of Chhath Puja is celebrated for four days across the country especially in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. It is observed to express their gratitude towards Surya Dev, Lord Surya, for giving life and energy to Earth. Majorly celebrated on the sixth day of the Hindu month of Karthik, this year the celebration will be observed from November 8 to November 11.

On this auspicious occasion, here are some SMS, wishes and greetings to send to your loved ones to wish them a happy Chhath Puja 2021.

Happy Chhath Puja Wishes

"Let’s thank Sun God for the light and take a holy bath in the river too. May this Chhath Puja bring ample blessings throughout the year for you." On this Chhath puja, may Chhathi Maiya give you the courage of a lion and the strength of an elephant. Happy Chhath 2021. May you and your loved ones be showered with the love and blessings of Chhath Mata on the occasion of Chhath Puja. May this Chhath Puja marks the beginning of life, fortune, and success for you. May the wishes to make this day be blessed by Sun God and come true. Remove all darkness and embrace positivity. May this auspicious day bring luck and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a very happy Chhath puja Chhath Puja is about sincere devotion, perseverance, faith and one’s belief. May you be showered with happiness and prosperity. May the gracious rays of the Sun God light up your life. On the day of Chhath Puja people goes to a holy bath at the river. They offer arghya to God Sun to thank for giving sunlight to earth. It maintains the balance of the environment and helps to growth of crops. Happy Chhath Puja. May the occasion of Chhath Puja light up new hopes and opportunities in your life and fulfil all your dreams and leave you with a smile. The Sun God is always there to shine upon us, so pray with full dedication. Happy Chhath Puja! It's a day to offer arghya to sun God, and thank him with all your heart. May your fast bring you joy. Happy Chhath Puja

