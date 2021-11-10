Happy Chhath Puja 2021: Good Morning Chhath Puja Wishes, Images, Greetings

Celebrated zealously across North India, Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the Sun God- Lord Surya. It is observed on the sixth day of the month of Karthika (in the Hindu calendar-Vikram Samvat). This year the date coincides with November 10 (Gregorian calendar). The festival extends over a period of four days-Day 1 is called Nahaye Khaye, Day 2 is called Rasiaav-Roti/Kharna or Lohanda, Day 3 is known as Sandhya Arghya and Day 4 is named as Usha Arghya. The fast of Chhath Puja gets over after offering food to the Sun after 36 hours. The common rituals of the festival encompass bathing, fasting, offering water to the sun amongst others.

Good Morning Chhath Puja Wishes

Chhath Puja ka paavan din hai aaya, Surya devta aur Chhath Mata ki puja karne ka diwas hai aaya. Dher saari shubh kamnayein is khaas din ki!

Chhath Puja laye aapke jeevan mein naya ujala, Khul jayein aapke bhagya ka taala, Surya Devta ka adbhut tej hai nirala, Sukhi rahe prarthana kerne wala. Happy Chhath Puja. Good Morning!!

Chhath, a festival dedicated to the Sun God, considered to be mean to thank the sun for giving us the bounties of life in earth and fulfilling particular wishes. Happy Chhath Puja! Good Morning!!

Hope this festival fulfils all your prayers and wishes. Happy Chhath Puja, Good Morning!!

May the holy water that you pray in wash away all your misfortunes and evils. Happy Chhath Puja, Good Morning!!

Remove all negativities and embrace only goodness. May Chhath Puja bring you happiness in abundance.

May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of good life, fortune, and glory for you, setting a new and energetic phase for a highly successful life. Happy Chhath Puja! Good Morning!!

May all your agonies drift away and may you be showered with God's choicest blessings. May this festival bring health and happiness to your family. A very Happy Chhath Puja to you and all at home.

