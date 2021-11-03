Last Updated:

Happy Choti Diwali 2021: Good Morning Choti Diwali Wishes, Images, Greetings

Here's are some good morning wishes, images quotes, greetings on the occasion of Choti Diwali.

Written By
Vidyashree S
good morning happy choti diwali

Image: PTI


Chhoti Diwali 2021, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is a day when a powerful demon Narakasura was killed by Goddess Kali. According to Hindu belief, people who do Abhyang Snan on this day don't go to Narak or hell. The auspicious day falls in the Hindu month of Ashwin, on the fourteenth day of Krishna Paksha, This year, the auspicious day is celebrated on November 3, 2021. 

Good Morning Choti Diwali wishes

May God bless you with health wealth and prosperity on this auspicious occasion of Choti Diwali. Good morning, Happy Naraka Chaturdashi!

Good morning all! I hope you enjoy the festival of light with your family. May you have a blessed Choti Diwali!

READ | Choti Diwali 2021: Kali Chaudas significance, history, puja timings & more details

May this festival of lights bring in all the happiness and goodness in your life. Good morning and Happy Choti Diwali to you and your family!

READ | Choti Diwali 2021: When is Shubh Muhurat? All details on puja timing, rituals & more

I wish you have a blessed, happy, and healthy festival season this year. A very happy Choti Diwali! Have a great morning

READ | Choti Diwali 2021: Narak Chaturdashi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Significance, Quotes & more

May God bless you with everything your desire. Good morning and wish you a very happy Choti Deepavali! 

READ | Diwali 2021: What is Difference Between Choti Diwali & Badi Diwali; All you need to know

Just like Lord Krishna attained victory over the Narkasur, May lord blesses you and you also attain victory in all your endeavours. Happy Narak Chaturdashi! Good morning!

READ | Happy Choti Diwali 2021: Choti Diwali Wishes,Status, SMS, Messages & Whatsapp Status

May this Choti Diwali 2021 endow you with opulence and prosperity and happiness arrives at your steps. Wishing you a bright future in your life. Happy Narak Chaturdashi!! Good morning

Good Morning Choti Diwali greetings

May this Naraka Chaturdashi bring
Pot full of health, wealth and life
May God always be with you
And bring an end to all your strife
Good morning and Happy Naraka Chaturdashi

It’s the day to light diyas and sparklers
But it’s also the time to stay safe
Good morning and have a happy and safe Choti Diwali!

Good Morning Choti Diwali images

 

(images: Pixabay)

(Image: PTI)

Tags: choti diwali, diwali, festivals
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND