Happy Choti Diwali 2021: Good Morning Choti Diwali Wishes, Images, Greetings

Chhoti Diwali 2021, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is a day when a powerful demon Narakasura was killed by Goddess Kali. According to Hindu belief, people who do Abhyang Snan on this day don't go to Narak or hell. The auspicious day falls in the Hindu month of Ashwin, on the fourteenth day of Krishna Paksha, This year, the auspicious day is celebrated on November 3, 2021.

Good Morning Choti Diwali wishes

May God bless you with health wealth and prosperity on this auspicious occasion of Choti Diwali. Good morning, Happy Naraka Chaturdashi!

Good morning all! I hope you enjoy the festival of light with your family. May you have a blessed Choti Diwali!

May this festival of lights bring in all the happiness and goodness in your life. Good morning and Happy Choti Diwali to you and your family!

I wish you have a blessed, happy, and healthy festival season this year. A very happy Choti Diwali! Have a great morning

May God bless you with everything your desire. Good morning and wish you a very happy Choti Deepavali!

Just like Lord Krishna attained victory over the Narkasur, May lord blesses you and you also attain victory in all your endeavours. Happy Narak Chaturdashi! Good morning!

May this Choti Diwali 2021 endow you with opulence and prosperity and happiness arrives at your steps. Wishing you a bright future in your life. Happy Narak Chaturdashi!! Good morning

Good Morning Choti Diwali greetings

May this Naraka Chaturdashi bring

Pot full of health, wealth and life

May God always be with you

And bring an end to all your strife

Good morning and Happy Naraka Chaturdashi

It’s the day to light diyas and sparklers

But it’s also the time to stay safe

Good morning and have a happy and safe Choti Diwali!

Good Morning Choti Diwali images

May the good triumph over the evil - This Chhoti Diwali celebrate the goodness in this world. Happy Choti Diwali and Naraka Chaturdashi to everyone.#chotidiwali #HappyDiwali #festival

