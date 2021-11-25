Happy Constitution Day 2021: Greetings, Wishes, Messages & WhatsApp Status

Constitution Day, which is also known as National Law Day or Samvidhan Divas is celebrated in India on November 26 every year. It celebrates the adoption of the Constitution of India and is a day citizens take pride in. Here are some ways in which you can extend your wishes to near and dear ones through texts and images.

Constitution Day 2021 Wishes

On this occasion of Indian Constitution Day, I wish that we always remain good citizens of India who respect and follow the constitution of our country.

A Constitution is a backbone of a country and we are lucky that ours is a strong one. Wishing you a very Happy Constitution Day.

Lets us all together raise a generation that sees the importance of upholding the Indian constitution as we celebrate Constitution Day.

On this special occasion of Indian Constitution Day, we extend our thanks to all those people who created this important Constitution for our country. Happy Constitution Day to all.

Let us celebrate the occasion of Indian Constitution Day by taking pride in our constitution and abiding by it. Wishing you a very Happy Constitution Day.

Constitution Day Greetings

Had there been no constitution, there would have been no order. Let us be thankful to those who gave strength to India and Indians on this Constitution Day.

Although we may not realize it, the constitution of India is something that influences us in so many ways. May we always walk on the right path and follow it.

Warm greetings on Constitution Day to all. It is important to remember that a constitution not only empowers a government but it also empowers the citizens of a country. Warm wishes on Constitution Day to all.

Constitution Day 2021 WhatsApp Status

Constitution Day 2021 Messages

A constitution is the most important thing for a country because, without a constitution, how will a country have any direction and order? Happy Constitution Day.

On this occasion of Indian Constitution Day, let us pray that we all follow the path of righteousness and justice. Happy Constitution Day.

Wish you all a very Happy and Prosperous Samvidhan Divas. Let us rise and shine. Happy Samvidhan Divas 2021. The occasion of Indian Constitution Day will always remind us of the respect our constitution deserves. Happy Constitution Day.

