Cousins Day Wishes To Send Your Sisters & Brothers To Make Them Feel Loved; Check Out

Cousins Day is celebrated by people across the globe on July 24. The day recognises the importance of siblings and the lifelong relationships that grow among cousins. Cousins are an extended part of the family. However, for many, they are just like their blood siblings. Here are some Cousins Day wishes to send your lovable sisters, brothers and others on the auspicious day.

Cousins Day wishes

Wishing my fun-filled cousins' gang a joyful day. I may forget to thank you every day, but you all make my life even merrier. Together, we stand strong.

To all you people in life who make me happy and also make me realise the importance of having the best family. Cannot wait to enjoy another year filled with happiness and love. Cheers to my favourite cousins and my special ones. Happy Cousins Day.

A lovely cousin is a blessing from heaven. I thank my parents for keeping in touch with your parents, which indirectly brought us all closer. Wishing you a Happy Cousins Day.

This year, my Cousins Day wishes are short and crisp. I am very grateful to have you all by my side even during the pandemic. May we continue to grow stronger and meet up soon. Happy Cousins day to my favourite sisters.

I can never forget the blissful memories and celebrations with my cousins since the time I was a child. With every year, may the bond grow deeper and stronger. My heart is filled with joy as I took a stroll down the memory lane. Happy Cousins Day.

Sometimes, siblings do not care how much time passes without seeing each other. Even though we are far, our heart always misses those childhood memories even more than the present ones. Wish to have a bang-on celebration with my favourite soon. Happy Cousins Day to my brother from another mother.

I feel super blessed to have the support and comfort of my cousins. Without you all, our family tree would be incomplete. Missing all my cousins today and wishing you a great and joyous Happy Cousins Day 2020.

Sending fabulous wishes to my favourite cousin who makes my life happier. I hope we grow up stronger, and the bond remains the same for the generations to come.

Remembering the things we did together puts an instant smile on my face. Remembering the last session of gossip, and the trip makes me feel blessed to have a family like ours. Happy Cousins Day to you.

