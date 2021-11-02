Happy Dhanteras 2021: Images, Gifs, WhatsApp & Instagram Status, Photos, Pics

Dhanteras, also known as Dhana Trayodashi, holds a special significance for everyone celebrating around the world. Dhanteras 2021, which falls on Tuesday, 2 November, will kickstart five-day-long Diwali festivities that are followed by Narak Chaturdashi, to be held on November 3 this year. Diwali will be celebrated on November 4, Govardhan Puja on November 5, and Bhai Dooj on November 6. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber shower more wealth upon people who buy gold/silver coin, or anything expensive on Dhanteras.

Happy Dhanteras 2021: Images



Happy Dhanteras 2021: GIFS

Happy Dhanteras 2021: Whatsapp/Instagram Status

दिलो में खुशियां, घर में सुख का वास हो

हीरे मोती से सजा आपका ताज हो,

मिटे दूरियां, सब आपके पास हो,

ऐसा धनतेरस आपका हर साल हो।

Happy Dhanteras 2021

May the Almighty bestow opulence and prosperity on you. Have a Happy Dhanteras with your family and friends!!

May you also make tiny footprints with rice flour and vermilion powder throughout the home and keep the lamps blazing all night to signal Her long-awaited entrance. Happy Dhanteras 2021!

ये धनतेरस खुशी से निकले,

God’s blessing may come as a surprise, and how much you get is determined by how much faith you have in your heart. May you be blessed beyond your dreams. Happy Dhanteras to everyone!!

Sun glows for a day, candle for an hour, matchstick for a minute,

but a wish can glow for days. So here is my wish for a glowing Dhanteras, a glowing life!

Lord Kuber is always there to bless you with prosperity and success in life. Wishing you a blessed and happy Dhanteras.

Happy Dhanteras 2021: Messages

Lakhsmi Ji ki Krupa, Aap or aap ke smast pariwar par bani rahe, Dhanteras ki Hardik Vadhaiyan!!

Lakshmi Devi ka Noor aap pr barse, Har koi aap se milne ko tarse, Bhagwan aap ko de itne paise, Ki aap chillar paane ko tarse.. Happy Dhanteras 2021!

Aati hai Diwali Se Ek din pehle, Karti hai paison ki baarish, Kehte hai hum isko Dhanteras, Yeh toh hai badi suhani badi mast… Happy Dhanteras 2021!!

Dhantera Puja Muhurat & Timing According to City

05:50 PM to 07:42 PM -Patna

06:47 PM to 08:32 PM - Pune

06:17 PM to 08:11 PM -Delhi

05:56 PM to 07:43 PM -Bhubaneshwar

06:25 PM to 08:18 PM -Jaipur

06:30 PM to 08:14 PM -Hyderabad

06:18 PM to 08:12 PM -Gurgaon

06:25 PM to 08:14 PM -Bhopal

06:05 PM to 07:58 PM -Lucknow

06:29 PM to 08:10 PM -Chennai

06:14 PM to 08:09 PM -Chandigarh

05:42 PM to 07:31 PM -Kolkata

06:40 PM to 08:21 PM -Bengaluru

06:45 PM to 08:34 PM -Ahmedabad

06:16 PM to 08:10 PM -Noida

(Image: kanchan789/twitter/FreePix/Shutterstock)