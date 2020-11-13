Happy Dhanteras Quotes 2020 To Share With Friends & Family On This Auspicious Day

According to the Hindu mythology, Dhanteras is observed on the Krishna Paksha trayodashi of Kartik month. On the night of Dhanteras, people light earthen lamps in the honour of Goddess Lakshmi and Dhanvantari. People buy gold or silver utensils, jewellery and other things on this auspicious day to bring luck and wealth to their houses. Read on for some Dhanteras Quotes to share with your family and friends on this auspicious day.

Dhanteras Quotes

God’s blessing may come as a surprise and how much you receive depends on how much your heart can believe. May you be blessed beyond what you expect. Happy Dhanteras!

On the auspicious day of Dhantrayodashi, here's wishing you good health and wealth in abundance.

On this auspicious festival, may your life: Shimmer with Silver; Shine with Gold; And dazzle like Platinum! Happy Dhanteras!

May this Dhanteras light up new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, different perspectives, everything bright & beautiful and fill your days with pleasant moments. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

May the Goddess Lakshmi blesses your business to do well in spite of all odds like the enduring charms of gold and diamonds. Happy Dhanteras!

Dear Goddess Lakshmi! Bless the recipient of this message with thirteen times Dhan on Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras!

This Dhanteras, I wish a very long and healthy life to you. May you grow wealthier and may you live a blissful life. Stay blessed and keep smiling—happy Dhanteras to you and your loved ones.

Clean your homes, decorate with candles, make Rangolis and light up diyas as Goddess Lakshmi is about to come. Happy Dhanteras!!

May your life be full of happiness and harmony with enough wealth to give you all comforts you ever wished. Stay blessed. Happy Dhanteras!

Happy Dhanteras quotes 2020

Dhanteras is the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda. On this day, a lamp for God of death is lit outside the home so that any untimely death of family members can be avoided. We wish you a Happy and Prosperous Dhantrayodashi/Dhanteras.

Diyas glow for hours, Sun glows for a day, but my wishes for you are going to glow forever.

Have a happy and blessed Dhanteras!

May bountiful fortune be bestowed on you and family and may you receive divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi now and forever.

Shubh Dhanteras!

May you be showered with the choicest blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari and Lord Kubera. A very Happy Dhanteras to you and everyone in your family.

Dear Goddess Lakshmi Bless the recipient of this message with thirteen times wealth on this Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras!

May this Dhanteras Light up new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, and different perspectives, everything bright & beautiful and fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

May the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras bring along the happiness and health in your life…. Wishing you a warm and wonderful Dhanteras.”

Sun glows for a day, Candle for an hour and matchstick for a minute. However, my heartfelt wish can glow days forever. Happy Dhanteras my dear!

Dear Goddess Lakshmi and Dear Dhan Kuber Maharaj Please Bless the Recipient of this Message with Good Health, Good Wealth and Good Fortune on the divine occasion of Dhantrayodashi. Shubh Dhanteras 2020!

May the auspicious day of Dhantrayodhashi bring you all the goodness in the world. May you be showered with healthy, wealthy and happy life forever — happy Dhanteras to you.



May Devi Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth shower you with the riches,

May Lord Kubera treasure your hard-earned and well-deserved earnings,

And may Lord Dhanvantri bless you with good health.

May this Dhanteras Celebration endow you.. with prosperity and opulence. Endless Happiness comes at your doorsteps. Wishing you a very bright future in life. Shubh Dhantrayodashi 2020!

May this Dhanteras Light up new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, and different perspectives, everything bright & beautiful and fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Dhanteras 2020 and Happy Diwali.

