Happy Dhanteras Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

Diwali 2020 is just around the corner and the festive spirit has started to kick in all over India. Dhanteras 2020 will mark the beginning of the vibrant four days Diwali festival. It will be celebrated on November 13. The day is also known as Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti. It is considered as Goddess Lakshmi came out of Samudra Manthan on this day. Hindus worship God of wealth Lord Kubera on this day. People perform puja of Lord Kubera as there is a belief that it will help in retaining and increasing the wealth in any family. People also buy gold, silver, vessels and other metals as it is considered to bring good luck in the household. People also celebrate Dhanteras by sending each other Happy Dhanteras wishes messages. On the occasion of Dhanteras 2020, here is a look at some of the best Happy Dhanteras wishes and messages to send to your loved ones.

Happy Dhanteras wishes

God’s blessing may come as a surprise and how much you receive depends on how much your heart can believe. May U be blessed beyond what U expect. Happy Dhanteras 2020.

On Dhanteras Festival, May Divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Bestow on you bountiful fortune. Happy Dhanteras 2020.

May this Dhanteras Celebrations endow you with opulence and prosperity Happiness comes at your steps Wishing many bright futures in your life. Happy Dhanteras 2020

May this Dhanteras Light up new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, different perspectives, everything bright. Happy Dhanteras.

Dear Goddess Lakshmi, Bless the recipient of this message with thirteen times Dhan on this Dhan Teras. Happy Dhanteras 2020!

Sun glows for a day, Candle for an hour and matchstick for a minute. However, my heartfelt wish can glow days forever. Happy Dhanteras my dear!

Dear Goddess Lakshmi and Dear Dhan Kuber Maharaj Please Bless the Recipient of this Message with Good Health, Good Wealth and Good Fortune on the divine occasion of Dhantrayodashi. Shubh Dhanteras 2020!

May this Dhanteras Celebration endow you.. with prosperity and opulence. Endless Happiness comes at your doorsteps. Wishing you a very bright future in life. Shubh Dhantrayodashi 2020!

Clean your homes, decorate with candles, make Rangolis and light up diyas as Goddess Lakshmi is about to come. Happy Dhanteras!!

Diyas glow for hours, Sun glows for a day, but my wishes for you are going to glow forever.

Have a happy and blessed Dhanteras!

May bountiful fortune be bestowed on you and family and may you receive divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi now and forever.

Shubh Dhanteras!

May your life be full of happiness and harmony with enough wealth to give you all comforts you ever wished. Stay blessed. Happy Dhanteras!

Happy Dhanteras messages

May this Dhanteras light up new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, different perspectives, everything bright & beautiful and fill your days with pleasant moments. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

May the Goddess Lakshmi blesses your business to do well in spite of all odds like the enduring charms of gold and diamonds. Happy Dhanteras!

On the auspicious day of Dhanteras Puja Hindus follow the tradition of purchasing precious metals gold, platinum, or silver, in the form of jewellery coins or utensils, for good luck. Happy Dhanteras.

Dear Goddess Lakshmi Bless the recipient of this message with thirteen times wealth on this Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras!

May this Dhanteras Light up new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, and different perspectives, everything bright & beautiful and fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

God’s blessing may come as a surprise and how much you receive depends on how much your heart can believe. May you be blessed beyond what you expect. Happy Dhanteras!

Dhanteras is the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda. On this day, a lamp for God of death is lit outside the home so that any untimely death of family members can be avoided. We wish you a Happy and Prosperous Dhantrayodashi/Dhanteras.

Image Credits: Pixabay