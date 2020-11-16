Happy Diwali 2020 Images To Send Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Occasion

Diwali, also known as Divali and Deepavali, is a festival of lights and is celebrated with great pomp and fervour in India. The ancient Hindu festival is celebrated in the months of October or November, and this year Diwali will be celebrated on the 14th and 15th of November. The festival celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, hope over despair, and wisdom over ignorance.

The festival is celebrated in various ways across India, but typically people decorate their homes with earthen lamps or diyas, rangolis and crackers. Diyas is lit to remember the existence of Lakshmi, the goddess of riches. People also go on to wish their friends and family on this special day. However, due to the pandemic, one must maintain safety precautions to keep safe. Hence, here’s taking a look at some of the Happy Diwali and New Year images that you can send to your loved ones.

Happy Diwali and a prosperous new year 2020 wishes

May the lights of Diwali make your and your loved ones’ life brighter and happier. Wish you a very Happy Diwali!

May the light of diyas fill your home with wealth, happiness, and everything that brings you joy! Wish you and your entire family a very Happy Diwali!

Let’s make this Diwali joyous and bright, Let’s celebrate in true sense this festival of light. Happy Diwali

Wishing Laughter And Fun To Cheer Your Days, This Festive Season Of Diwali And Always!!! Happy Diwali!

May your life be filled with colours and lights of happiness. Happy Diwali and a prosperous new year 2020

With the shining of diyas and the echoes of the chants, may prosperity and happiness of this festival of lights fill our lives. Happy Diwali and a happy new year

About Diwali

Diwali is celebrated in the honour of Rama-chandra, the seventh avatar (incarnation of the god Vishnu). It is believed that on this day, after 14 years of exile, Rama returned to his people and won the war against the demons and the demon king, Ravana. People light their homes to celebrate his triumph over evil (light over darkness). The goddess of happiness and good fortune, Lakshmi, is also a celebratory deity. It is said that Goddess Lakshmi roams the Earth on this day and enters the house that is pure, clean, and bright.

