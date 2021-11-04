Last Updated:

Happy Diwali 2021: Happy Diwali Video Download, GIFs, Memes, Status Video

Here's are some videos, gifs, and memes to share with your loved ones on the occasion of Diwali.

Written By
Vidyashree S
diwali

Image: PTI


The auspicious Hindu festival of lights is here. The five-day Diwali festival is celebrated across the country with a lot of excitement, joy, and prosperity. Diwali holds a lot of significance for Hindus as it symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Here is some Diwali videos status to share with your loved ones on the occasion of Diwali.

Happy Diwali 2021 videos

Happy Diwali video status

Happy Diwali Memes

(Memes: Pininterest)

(Image: PTI)

