Happy Diwali 2021: Laxmi Puja Timing In Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, Lucknow And Other Cities

Here is a complete guide about Laxmi Puja 2021 including the muhurat, time to help you in worshipping the goddess of wealth for a prosperous life

Astha Singh
Diwali, the festival of Deepotsav and Lakshmi Puja is being celebrated on 04 November 2021 (Thursday). Marking the festival of goddess Lakshmi also known as the goddess of wealth, prosperity, auspiciousness, and good fortune, Lakshmi Puja is celebrated on the third day of Diwali. It is believed that the goddess visits her devotees and bestows them with her blessings and gifts. In order to prepare for her visit, devotees clean their houses, decorate them with lights, and prepare sweets with great zeal. 

The Laxmi puja muhurat this year is on November 4, from 6:10 PM to 8:06 PM and the total duration of the puja will be 1 hour 55 mins. The Mahanisheeth Kaal Muhurta of Diwali Lakshmi Puja will start from 11:38 PM to 12:30 AM. 

It is said that if you worship the goddess during this time, you will be able to get a lot of prosperity in your life. There will be a difference in the timing of Lakshmi Puja on Diwali in different cities of many states of the country. Let us know what will be the auspicious time to worship Lakshmi on Diwali in many cities of the country.

Diwali Laxmi Puja timings across India

  • New Delhi- 6:09 PM to 8:04 PM
  • Chennai- 6:21 PM to 8:10 PM
  • Hyderabad- 6:22 PM to 8:14 PM
  • Gujarat- 6:36 PM to 8:31 PM
  • Mumbai- 6:43 PM to 8:35 P,
  • Pune- 6:40 PM to 8:31 PM
  • Aurangabad- 6:32 PM to 8:24 PM
  • Amravati- 6:33 PM to 8:30 PM
  • Noida- 06:10 PM to 08: 06 PM
  • Lucknow- 5:58 PM to 7:55 PM
  • Merrut- 6:07 PM to 8:03 PM
  • Kanpur- 6:01 PM to 7:88 PM
  • Varanasi- 5:53 PM to 7:50 PM
  • Prayagraj- 5:57 PM to 7:54 PM
  • Mathura- 5:53 PM to 7:49 PM
  • Vrindavan- 6:10 to 8:06 PM
  • Chandigarh- 6:08 PM to 8:03 PM
  • Gurugram- 6:11 PM to 8:07 PM
  • Faridabad- 6:10 PM to 8:06 PM
  • Rohtak- 6:12 PM to 8:08 PM
  • Amritsar- 6:08 PM to 8:03 PM
  • Ludhiana-6:11 PM to 8:06 PM
  • Jalandhar- 6:12 PM to 8:06 P, 
  • Pataila- 6:10 PM to 8:05 PM
  • Kolkata-5:36 OM to 7:0 PM
  • Durgapur- 5:32 PM to 7:29 PM
  • Siligudi- 5:29 PM to 7:25 PM
