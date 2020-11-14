Happy Diwali Diya Images And Gifs To Send Wishes In A Special Way

Diwali and diyas are closely tied together. The word Dipavali means “A row of illuminated diyas”. In north India, people light up numerous diwali diyas to celebrate the return of Lord Ram and Sita to Ayodhya. It is said that they returned to Ayodhya on the day of Diwali after defeating and killing Ravana. Since the day was Amavasya, the sky was dark and there was no light to guide them to Ayodhya. So, it is said that the people of Ayodhya lit thousands of diyas and the sky was illuminated with the light from the diyas and Lord Ram, Sita and Lord Laxman reached their home safely. People still celebrate this day by lighting diyas and decorating their home with illuminated diyas.

In southern India, people light up the diyas to celebrate the death of Narakasura at the hands of Lord Krishna. People thus celebrate the triumph of good over evil. The illuminated diya is a symbol of the light amidst darkness.

Those who worship Goddess Laxmi lights diyas in front of her and also keep the diya burning all the night to welcome the goddess of wealth.

The diya is thus a symbol of hope, happiness, wealth, devotion and the victory of good over evil. This Diwali, you can send diya images and gifs to your friends and family members to share the light.

Happy Diwali diya images to share on social media

Here are some beautiful happy diwali diya images that you can send to your close ones-

Source: Pixabay

Source: Pixabay

Source: Pixabay

Source: Pixabay

Source: Pixabay

Source: Pixabay

Source: Pixabay

Source: Pixabay

Source: Pixabay

Source: Pixabay

Source: Pixabay

Happy Diwali diya gifs to make the festival a bit quirky

You can also send wonderful happy Diwali diya gifs to wish family and friends in a unique manner.

Source: tenor.com

Source: tenor.com

Source: tenor.com

Source: tenor.com

Source: tenor.com

Thus, on this Diwali, spread love and light with some beautiful Diwali diya images and gifs. Even if you are away from your loved ones, these images and gifs will help you to send your wishes to them and celebrate Diwali together in a new way.