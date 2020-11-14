Happy Diwali Images To Make Festive Greetings Unique And Colourful

The word Diwali or Dipavali means “a row of illuminated diyas”. The diyas are somewhat an integral part of this festival. People from all over India light diyas and decorate their homes to celebrate the victory of good and to pray for prosperity and good health from the gods and goddesses.

The festivities usually start four days before Diwali. People also buy precious items like jewellery, gold, silver, utensils and other items during Diwali. It is believed that buying precious objects on this auspicious day brings good fortune.

People in Northern India celebrate the festival to remember the return of Lord Ram and Sita to Ayodhya. It is said that they returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan on the day of Diwali. Since the night was dark, the people of Ayodhya illuminated many diyas so that their beloved prince could return home safely. In other parts of India, people light diyas to celebrate the death of Narakasura by Lord Krishna.

Worshipping GoddessLaxmi is also a part of Diwali celebrations. It is believed that if someone worships Goddess Laxmi with utmost devotion, the person is blessed with health and prosperity. So, a lot of people also worship her on this auspicious day. Some people also worship Lord Ganesha along with the goddess, the reason for which is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology.

In states like Bengal, Assam and Orissa, Goddess Kali is worshipped on this day. It is believed that Goddess Kali descends on Earth and kills all the evil and protects her children and this universe.

To celebrate the festival, here are a few happy Diwali images that perfectly capture its essence.

Happy Diwali images to share with friends and family

You can use these Diwali images as seasonal and festive greetings also-

Image source: Pixabay

Image source: Pixabay

Image source: Pixabay

Image source: Pixabay

Image source: Pixabay

Image source: Pixabay

Image source: Pixabay

Image source: Pixabay

Image source: Pixabay

Image source: Pixabay

On Diwali 2020, share these images to give your warm regards a unique twist and spread festive joy with these happy Diwali wishes.