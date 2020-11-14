Happy Diwali Quotes 2020 To Send To Your Family And Friends Celebrating Festival Of Lights

Quick links:
One of the biggest festivals in India is Diwali or Deepawali. Generally, it lasts for five days and symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. This year, the festival of lights falls on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Shoot A Rocket Of Prosperity!
Fire A Flowerpot Of Happiness!
Wish U And Your Family A Sparkling Diwali 2020!
May the lamps of Diwali illuminate your life,
May the colours of rangoli usher in happiness,
May the delicious Diwali desserts add sweetness to your life,
And may Goddess Lakshmi shower you with all that you have wished for.
It’s the occasion to throng the temples,
pray to the gods and give them offerings,
it’s an opportunity to entreat the deities,
to bless us all and rid us of sufferings.
May This Diwali, Come Up With
Beautiful Beginnings, Fresh Hopes,
Bright Days, New Dreams
And Your Days Filled With
Cheerful Moments And Pleasant Surprises
Wishing you a Happy Diwali 2020!
Sky full of fireworks and the air full of happiness. It is the season of Diwali, to be celebrated with your loved ones
May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha shower their choicest blessings, on you and your family. May your life get fulfilled with prosperity, success, wisdom and wealth. Wishing you a Happy Diwali 2020!
With all its charms the glow of candles, the warmth of loved one the laughter shared, and moments that are cherished time and again. Diwali ki Shubhkamnaye
We Wish You A Year Rich With Love,
Happiness, Prosperity And Wisdom.
Happy Diwali to You And Your Family
Let's celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy and light up the world of others. Have a happy, safe and blessed 2020 Diwali!
May This Divine Festival Color The Pages of Your Life With Peace, Joy And Happiness. Happy Diwali!
Happiness is in the air. It's Diwali everywhere. Let's show some love, care and wish everyone out there. Shubh Diwali
Let each diya you light bring a glow of happiness on your face and enlighten your soul. Happy Diwali!
May the lamps of Diwali brighten your life and Rangoli add more hues to your life. Have a Happy Diwali
I pray to God on this Diwali to bless you with peace, prosperity, and fortune. Happy Diwali!
Shine like sparkles, glow like candles and burn all the negativity like crackles. Wish you all a very lovely & cheerful Diwali