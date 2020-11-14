Happy Diwali Quotes 2020 To Send To Your Family And Friends Celebrating Festival Of Lights

One of the biggest festivals in India is Diwali or Deepawali. Generally, it lasts for five days and symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. This year, the festival of lights falls on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Happy Diwali Quotes 2020

Shoot A Rocket Of Prosperity!

Fire A Flowerpot Of Happiness!

Wish U And Your Family A Sparkling Diwali 2020! May the lamps of Diwali illuminate your life,

May the colours of rangoli usher in happiness,

May the delicious Diwali desserts add sweetness to your life,

And may Goddess Lakshmi shower you with all that you have wished for. It’s the occasion to throng the temples,

pray to the gods and give them offerings,

it’s an opportunity to entreat the deities,

to bless us all and rid us of sufferings. May This Diwali, Come Up With

Beautiful Beginnings, Fresh Hopes,

Bright Days, New Dreams

And Your Days Filled With

Cheerful Moments And Pleasant Surprises

Wishing you a Happy Diwali 2020!

Sky full of fireworks and the air full of happiness. It is the season of Diwali, to be celebrated with your loved ones May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha shower their choicest blessings, on you and your family. May your life get fulfilled with prosperity, success, wisdom and wealth. Wishing you a Happy Diwali 2020! With all its charms the glow of candles, the warmth of loved one the laughter shared, and moments that are cherished time and again. Diwali ki Shubhkamnaye We Wish You A Year Rich With Love,

Happiness, Prosperity And Wisdom.

Happy Diwali to You And Your Family

