Happy Diwali Rangoli 2020: Beautiful Rangoli Designs You Can Try This Year

Diwali or Deepawali is the festival of lights which usually lasts for five days. It is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. Rangoli is among the prominent features to celebrate the auspicious occasion. Diwali rangoli designs can be simple geometric shapes, deity impressions or flower and petal shapes, but there can also be very elaborate designs crafted by several people.
To watch the video, link in bio. Enjoy the art with the music. Facebook page👉 KS Kitchen & Lifestyle YouTube Channel 👉 KS Kitchen & Lifestyle Easy and Beautiful Rangoli by Sangeeta 🙏 Rangoli is an art form, originating in the Indian subcontinent, in which patterns are created on the floor or the ground using materials such as colored rice, dry flour, colored sand or flower petals. It is usually made during Diwali or Tihar, Onam, Pongal and other Hindu festivals in the Indian subcontinent. Designs are passed from one generation to the next, keeping both the art form and the tradition alive.
HAPPY DHANTERAS 🙏 लक्ष्मी देवी का नूर आप पर बरसे हर कोई आपसे मिलने को तरसे भगवान आपको दे इतने पैसे कि आप चिल्लर पाने को तरसें...
Easy diwali rangoli 2020/Diwali, dhanteras rangoli/relaxingrangolivideo/ दिवाली रंगोली
It's the beginning of auspicious week of festivities and I am always excited at this time of the year where I start prep in advance for the biggest Indian festival i.e. Diwali... Decluttering house, light up clay lamps, having lots n lots of sweets and one of my favorite beside these is spending hours making rangoli with bright colors and set the festive vibe.. Cant wait to share this years festive preparations with you all... until then here's a throwback to my last year rangoli !!
Watch full step by step tutorial on YouTube... YouTube Link is in bio 🙏👍
Deepavali Akash Diva By Bhavana Tarase. Diwali festival is celebrated by lightning up many beautiful and different diyas. In front of doors, on terrace, and many other places Diya are place to make our home look beautiful. Akash Diya are made from beautiful and shiny material like plastic and glitter papers during Diwali. Akash diva make home full of joy and also looks very beautiful. Please Visit to our Youtube channel for more designs and visit our website for step wise explanation. Link In The Bio
Very Simple Rangoli for Diwali
Happy Diwali Rangoli 2020 can have many different designs. The purpose of rangoli is to feel strength, generosity, and it is believed to bring good luck. This year, Diwali rangoli designs can be anything which provided power and patience to you in this trying time. Imagination and innovative ideas in Rangoli art have also been included over time.
The base material is usually powdered quartz, dry or wet powdered rice or dry flour, to which vermillion (sindooram), turmeric (pasupu) and other natural colours can be added. Synthetic colours are a modern variation. Other materials are red brick powder and even flowers and petals, as in the case of flower rangolis.
Disclaimer: The Rangoli images and Diwali website is sourced from different online sources and lifestyle articles