Happy Diwali Rangoli 2020: Beautiful Rangoli Designs You Can Try This Year

Happy Diwali Rangoli 2020 designs that one can use to decorate their home and celebrate the festival of lights. Check out the images and read to know more.

happy diwali rangoli 2020

Diwali or Deepawali is the festival of lights which usually lasts for five days. It is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. Rangoli is among the prominent features to celebrate the auspicious occasion. Diwali rangoli designs can be simple geometric shapes, deity impressions or flower and petal shapes, but there can also be very elaborate designs crafted by several people.

Happy Diwali Rangoli Images 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rangoli is an art form, originating in the Indian subcontinent, in which patterns are created on the floor or the ground using materials such as colored rice, dry flour, colored sand or flower petals. It is usually made during Diwali or Tihar, Onam, Pongal and other Hindu festivals in the Indian subcontinent. Designs are passed from one generation to the next, keeping both the art form and the tradition alive.

A post shared by Art by Sangeeta (@artbysangeeta)

It's the beginning of auspicious week of festivities and I am always excited at this time of the year where I start prep in advance for the biggest Indian festival i.e. Diwali... Decluttering house, light up clay lamps, having lots n lots of sweets and one of my favorite beside these is spending hours making rangoli with bright colors and set the festive vibe.. Cant wait to share this years festive preparations with you all... until then here's a throwback to my last year rangoli !!

A post shared by Namita - Food Stylist (@inspiredbynami)

Watch full step by step tutorial on YouTube... YouTube Link is in bio

A post shared by ✨Ranu Art✨ (@ranu_art_)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Deepavali Akash Diva By Bhavana Tarase. Diwali festival is celebrated by lightning up many beautiful and different diyas. In front of doors, on terrace, and many other places Diya are place to make our home look beautiful. Akash Diya are made from beautiful and shiny material like plastic and glitter papers during Diwali. Akash diva make home full of joy and also looks very beautiful.

A post shared by Bhavana Tarase (@bhavanarayani_)

Happy Diwali Rangoli 2020 can have many different designs. The purpose of rangoli is to feel strength, generosity, and it is believed to bring good luck. This year, Diwali rangoli designs can be anything which provided power and patience to you in this trying time. Imagination and innovative ideas in Rangoli art have also been included over time.

The base material is usually powdered quartz, dry or wet powdered rice or dry flour, to which vermillion (sindooram), turmeric (pasupu) and other natural colours can be added. Synthetic colours are a modern variation. Other materials are red brick powder and even flowers and petals, as in the case of flower rangolis.

Check out some "Happy Diwali 2020" wishes below:

  • Just like the colours of rangoli, hope this Diwali brings new smiles, undiscovered avenues, and different perspective and unbound happiness. Have a wonderful Diwali!
  • May the beauty of Deepavali season
  • Fill your home with happiness,
  • And may the coming year,
  • Provide you with all that brings you joy!
  • Hope the festival of lights brings your way bright sparkles of peace, contentment, joy, and happiness which stays with you throughout this year and also in the years to come. May the lamp of joy remain illuminated in your life now and forever. Have a joyous Diwali!
  • This Diwali may Goddess Lakshmi remove all the negativities from your life. May you be showered with happiness, good health, wealth and bounty.
  • May these fireworks burn away all our troubles, problems and sorrows, and may these light up our life with happiness, joy, and peace this wonderful Diwali.
  • May the lamps of Diwali illuminate your life,
  • May the colours of rangoli usher in happiness,
  • May the delicious Diwali desserts add sweetness to your life,
  • And may Goddess Lakshmi shower you with all that you have wished for.

