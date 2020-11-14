Happy Diwali Rangoli 2020: Beautiful Rangoli Designs You Can Try This Year

Diwali or Deepawali is the festival of lights which usually lasts for five days. It is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. Rangoli is among the prominent features to celebrate the auspicious occasion. Diwali rangoli designs can be simple geometric shapes, deity impressions or flower and petal shapes, but there can also be very elaborate designs crafted by several people.

Happy Diwali Rangoli Images

Happy Diwali Rangoli 2020 can have many different designs. The purpose of rangoli is to feel strength, generosity, and it is believed to bring good luck. This year, Diwali rangoli designs can be anything which provided power and patience to you in this trying time. Imagination and innovative ideas in Rangoli art have also been included over time.

The base material is usually powdered quartz, dry or wet powdered rice or dry flour, to which vermillion (sindooram), turmeric (pasupu) and other natural colours can be added. Synthetic colours are a modern variation. Other materials are red brick powder and even flowers and petals, as in the case of flower rangolis.

Check out some "Happy Diwali 2020" wishes below:

Just like the colours of rangoli, hope this Diwali brings new smiles, undiscovered avenues, and different perspective and unbound happiness. Have a wonderful Diwali!

May the beauty of Deepavali season

Fill your home with happiness,

And may the coming year,

Provide you with all that brings you joy!

Hope the festival of lights brings your way bright sparkles of peace, contentment, joy, and happiness which stays with you throughout this year and also in the years to come. May the lamp of joy remain illuminated in your life now and forever. Have a joyous Diwali!

This Diwali may Goddess Lakshmi remove all the negativities from your life. May you be showered with happiness, good health, wealth and bounty.

May these fireworks burn away all our troubles, problems and sorrows, and may these light up our life with happiness, joy, and peace this wonderful Diwali.

May the lamps of Diwali illuminate your life,

May the colours of rangoli usher in happiness,

May the delicious Diwali desserts add sweetness to your life,

And may Goddess Lakshmi shower you with all that you have wished for.

