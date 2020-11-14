Happy Diwali Wishes And Greetings To Send To Your Loved Ones On This Occasion

Diwali 2020 is just around the corner and the country has been prepping up well for the special occasion. The country is decorated in stunning diyas, lanterns, and lights on this special occasion which lasts for more than a week in most parts of the country. There are various ways to wish your close ones this festive season and sending heartfelt messages, is one of the most effective ones. Here are a bunch of Diwali wishes that can easily light up anyone’s day.

Happy Diwali wishes for your family and friends

With the Coronavirus pandemic in place, proper Diwali 2020 celebrations would not be possible due to various restrictions. Bursting of crackers has also been prohibited in various parts of the country, by the government, making the celebrations a little tougher than usual.

However, you have the option to maintain social distance and go digital this Diwali. Here is a look at a series of wishes that you can circulate while wishing your friends and family a happy Diwali 2020.

Warm Diwali wishes for every happiness to you. May the warmth and splendour, that are a part of this auspicious occasion, fill your life with happiness and bright cheer, and bring to you joy and prosperity, for the whole year.

May the divine light of Diwali spread into your life and bring peace, prosperity, happiness, good health and grand success. Happy Diwali 2020.

Candles to enjoy life; decorations to light life; presents to share success; firecrackers to burn evils; sweets to sweeten success, and worship to thank God! Wish you a joyous and prosperous Diwali!

Let’s celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy and light up the world of others. Have a happy, safe, and blessed Diwali!

Hope the festival of lights brings your way bright sparkles of peace, contentment, joy, and happiness which stays with you throughout this year and also in the years to come.

Delightful Laddoos, Incandescent Diyas, Whole lot of Smiles and Laughter, A big stock of Masti, Lots of Mithai, Innumerable Fireworks, Wishing you Fun, Frolic and Endless Celebration!! HAPPY DIWALI 2020….!!!

A festival full of sweet childhood memories, a sky full of fireworks, Mouth full of sweets, House full of diyas and heart full of joy… Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali!!

Happiness is in the Air, It’s Diwali everywhere, Lets Show Some Love and Care, And Wish Everyone out there…Happy Diwali!!!

On this Auspicious Festival of Lights, May The Glow of Joy, Prosperity, & Happiness Illuminate Your Days

The lights of Diwali are bringers of good health, long life and good luck. May you celebrate this occasion and attain all these good things. Happy Diwali..!

May the beauty Of Deepavali season fill your home with happiness, and may the coming year provide you with all that brings you joy! Happy Diwali 2020…!!!

Hearty wishes to you and your family at the festival of lights… May all your happiness light up and sorrows burn out. HAPPY DIWALI 2020…!!!

Happy Diwali wishes for your digital friends

Diwali is a special time for family and friends to get together for laughter, fun and lots of cheer. Wishing you all, a Happy “DIWALI”…!!

You are so far, fresh Mithai can’t reach you but fresh wishes can. Happy Diwali 2020.

May the lights brighten your life and Rangoli add colourful moments to it this Diwali. Have a blessed one!

Celebrate the festival of lights with love, respect and humour – Happy Diwali 2020!

Hope the festival of lights brings your way bright sparkles of peace, contentment, joy, and happiness which stays with you throughout this year and also in the years to come.

May the lights of Diwali make your and your loved ones’ life brighter and happier. Wish you a very Happy Diwali!

Image Courtesy: Canva