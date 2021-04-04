Happy Easter Images And Wishes To Spread The Joyous Message Of This Day

Easter is a principal festival for Christians, who believe this day to be the third day after the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ. In the Bible, it is described that the resurrection of Jesus is the foundation upon which the religion was built. This truly signifies the importance of this festival as it was on this day that Jesus Christ came back to life. Traditionally, Christians commemorate this day by attending special Church service and arranging fun events in their locality like the Easter Egg hunt. Easter eggs are symbolic of new life or spring and are therefore referenced vividly on this day. Here are some lovely Happy Easter images and wishes to share with your loved ones on the big day.

Happy Easter Images 2021

Happy Easter Wishes

Knowing someone as special as you adds a little extra joy to Easter.

Wishing you warmth, sunshine and a basket full of chocolate on this beautiful day. Happy Easter!

It's time to celebrate His greatest miracle of all. Happy Easter!

Joining you in gratitude for Christ’s sacrifice and the joyful renewal it brings to all God’s children this Easter season.

We tolerate a little Spring rain to enjoy the sunshine that follows. It’s just like we tolerate a little heartburn to enjoy copious amounts of Easter candy! Enjoy!

The risen Christ is celebrated in every opened flower, in every beam of nourishing sunlight, in every small patch of green beneath our feet. Easter blessings.

Easter is a time of reflection and joy. When we emerge from our cocoon of doubt to fly freely on the wings of faith. I wish you a pleased Easter!

Rejoice, be glad, shout Hallelujah! The lamb of God has risen from the grave. Happy Easter!

Jesus chooses to lay down on the cross in place of us so that we can have life. So great is his love for each one of us. Let us praise and worship Him. Have a Blessed Easter.

Easter is the time to spread the joy and happiness that Christ has brought about into our lives, to everyone we meet. Wishing you and your loved ones a meaningful Easter.

Image Source: Shutterstock