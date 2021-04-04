Happy Easter Wishes And Images To Send To Your Family And Loved Ones

Easter is one of the most prominent Christian holidays along with Christmas and New Year. Easter, also known as Resurrection Sunday, is a Christian festival to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. It is the conclusion of the Passion of Jesus, which is led by lent, fasting, penance and prayer for a 40-day period. This year Easter falls on April 4, 2021.

On this auspicious occasion, greet your loved ones by sending wishes for Easter through messages. Here we have listed the best Easter wishes images and messages so that you can spread the meaning and beauty of this day with your close ones. Take a look at the Easter Wishes 2021 down below and pick whichever you like to share with your family and friends over WhatsApp or SMS.

Happy Easter 2021 Wishes

Happy Easter! May this day be as special and beautiful as you.

Here's hoping you have a fun, sunny, memorable Easter. Happy Easter wishes to your family.

Thinking of you on this special day! Best Eater wishes and the season ahead.

Warmest thoughts to you and your family on this holiday. Happy Easter wishes from my family to yours.

Wishing you sunshine and a basket full of chocolate on this beautiful day. Happy Easter!

Happy Easter wishes to your family! I hope you're surrounded by sunshine, flowers, chocolate, and family on this happy day.

Sending sweet thoughts for a happy, happy Easter.

Giving thanks for friends like you on this special occasion. Happy Easter 2020!

Love, chocolate, and sunshine—what more could you need? Have a blessed Easter!

Enjoy your Easter, and may you be blessed with joy this year.

Wishing you a season filled with peace, joy, and beautiful weather. Happy Easter!

Wishing you all the love and happiness that only Easter can bring. Have a joyous celebration with your family!

Hoping your Easter is full of the sweetest things in life!

During this hopeful time of year, I wish you and yours with best Easter wishes.

Wishing you nothing but smiles, sunshine, and lots of sweet treats this Easter day. Happy Easter wishes to you and your family.

May you enjoy this day surrounded by friends, family, and plenty of chocolate! Happy Easter wishes to you and your family.

Celebrate this day with peace, love and bliss. Have a blessed and holy Easter!

May you and your family have a joyous and blessed Easter.

Have an egg-cellent and bunny-tastic Easter! Rejoice for a new life and renewed vitality. Happy Easter wishes to you and your family.

I hope that Easter will give you a reason to celebrate and enjoy the resurrection of life. Happy Easter!

May your Easter day be fun, memorable and happy! May you find lots of Easter eggs and enjoy the Easter egg hunt.

May God shower your home with love and peace. Have a blessed Easter!

Happy Easter to a special bunny! May your day be filled with fun and joy and lots of delicious chocolate Easter bunnies and peeps!

Let us spread love and cheer for Easter is here! Happy Easter!

May Easter bring your life colour, brightness, joy and, of course, lots of chocolate eggs and bunnies.

Best wishes for Easter and I hope that everything will turn out wonderful and great for you and yours.

Warmest thoughts and wishes to you and your family on this occasion. Happy Easter!

I hope you have a wonderful and cheerful Easter surrounded by those you love and care for.

Stay blessed, be happy and have a wonderful Easter!

I hope that your Easter is filled with smiles, gratitude and bliss. Enjoy your Easter!

Here’s wishing you every love and joy this season brings. Happy Easter!

May all the blessings, love and happiness shine down on you and your loved ones. Happy Easter!

Happy Easter to you, may all your heart’s most fond desires come true!

Happy Easter 2021 Images

