Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status & Greetings

Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status & Greetings to Share. In the Islamic calendar, Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a significant day.

Eid

In the Islamic calendar, Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a significant day. It marks Prophet Muhammed's birth anniversary, and Muslims all over the world pay honour to him on this day. This historic day, also known as Eid-e-Milad, is commemorated by Sunni Muslims on the 12th Rabi' al-Awwal (third Islamic month), while Shia Muslims commemorate it on the 17th Rabi' al-Awwal.

Various Islamic faiths, on the other hand, believe that the Prophet Muhammed was born on the twelfth day of Rabi' al-Awwal in 570 CE in Mecca. 

Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021 wishes

  • Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak to you and your family!
  • Best wishes to you all Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un
  • Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak to you and your family this Eid.
  • Warm greetings from Milad-Un-Nabi to you and your loved ones. Happy Eid Mubarak!
  • Milad-Un-Nabi, Milad-Un-Nabi, Milad-Un-Nabi, Milad-Un-Nabi, Milad-Un-Nabi Happy Eid Mubarak!
  • May Allah shower you with his most precious blessings. 

Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021 quotes

  • Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak aapko aur aapke pariwar ko.
  • Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-Un-
  • Wishing you and your family a joyous Eid Milad-Un-Nabi.
  • Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak to you and your loved ones.

Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021 messages

  • May your life be filled with light, love, happiness, and good health at all times. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-N.
  • Eid is all about sharing what we have and helping those who are less fortunate. So, Milad-un-Nabi, may you have a fantastic Eid!
  • On the auspicious day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, I'm sending you my greetings.
  • May Allah bestow upon you all that you desire. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-N.
  • May Allah bless you with good health and happiness this Eid. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un
  • Here's wishing you a great Eid that will fill you with courage and strength to help you overcome all of life's challenges! 
  • On this Eid, may Allah lessen your sufferings and bestow you with peace and wealth. Have a wonderful time! 

Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021 WhatsApp and FB status

  • May your sincere prayers be answered, and may Allah's best blessings be bestowed upon you. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Milad-un-Nabi Mu.
  • I wish you a pleasant Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Enjoy every second of this lovely event, and may all of your wishes come true soon.
  • On the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, here's wishing you and your family peace, harmony, happiness, good health, and prosperity.
  • May Allah shower you with blessings and success. May Allah bestow wealth and happiness onto you, as well as a long and healthy life. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-N.

