Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status & Greetings

In the Islamic calendar, Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a significant day. It marks Prophet Muhammed's birth anniversary, and Muslims all over the world pay honour to him on this day. This historic day, also known as Eid-e-Milad, is commemorated by Sunni Muslims on the 12th Rabi' al-Awwal (third Islamic month), while Shia Muslims commemorate it on the 17th Rabi' al-Awwal.

Various Islamic faiths, on the other hand, believe that the Prophet Muhammed was born on the twelfth day of Rabi' al-Awwal in 570 CE in Mecca.

Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021 wishes

Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak to you and your family!

Best wishes to you all Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un

Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak to you and your family this Eid.

Warm greetings from Milad-Un-Nabi to you and your loved ones. Happy Eid Mubarak!

Milad-Un-Nabi, Milad-Un-Nabi, Milad-Un-Nabi, Milad-Un-Nabi, Milad-Un-Nabi Happy Eid Mubarak!

May Allah shower you with his most precious blessings.

Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021 quotes

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak aapko aur aapke pariwar ko.

Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-Un-

Wishing you and your family a joyous Eid Milad-Un-Nabi.

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak to you and your loved ones.

Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021 messages

May your life be filled with light, love, happiness, and good health at all times. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-N.

Eid is all about sharing what we have and helping those who are less fortunate. So, Milad-un-Nabi, may you have a fantastic Eid!

On the auspicious day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, I'm sending you my greetings.

May Allah bestow upon you all that you desire. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-N.

May Allah bless you with good health and happiness this Eid. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un

Here's wishing you a great Eid that will fill you with courage and strength to help you overcome all of life's challenges!

On this Eid, may Allah lessen your sufferings and bestow you with peace and wealth. Have a wonderful time!

Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021 WhatsApp and FB status

May your sincere prayers be answered, and may Allah's best blessings be bestowed upon you. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Milad-un-Nabi Mu.

I wish you a pleasant Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Enjoy every second of this lovely event, and may all of your wishes come true soon.

On the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, here's wishing you and your family peace, harmony, happiness, good health, and prosperity.

May Allah shower you with blessings and success. May Allah bestow wealth and happiness onto you, as well as a long and healthy life. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-N.

IMAGE: PTI