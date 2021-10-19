Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status & Greetings

In the Islamic calendar, Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a significant day. It marks Prophet Muhammed's birth anniversary, and Muslims all over the world pay honour to him on this day. This historic day, also known as Eid-e-Milad, is commemorated by Sunni Muslims on the 12th Rabi' al-Awwal (third Islamic month), while Shia Muslims commemorate it on the 17th Rabi' al-Awwal.
Various Islamic faiths, on the other hand, believe that the Prophet Muhammed was born on the twelfth day of Rabi' al-Awwal in 570 CE in Mecca.
Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021 wishes
- Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak to you and your family!
- Best wishes to you all Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un
- Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak to you and your family this Eid.
- Warm greetings from Milad-Un-Nabi to you and your loved ones. Happy Eid Mubarak!
- Milad-Un-Nabi, Milad-Un-Nabi, Milad-Un-Nabi, Milad-Un-Nabi, Milad-Un-Nabi Happy Eid Mubarak!
- May Allah shower you with his most precious blessings.
Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021 quotes
- Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak aapko aur aapke pariwar ko.
- Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-Un-
- Wishing you and your family a joyous Eid Milad-Un-Nabi.
- Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak to you and your loved ones.
Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021 messages
- May your life be filled with light, love, happiness, and good health at all times. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-N.
- Eid is all about sharing what we have and helping those who are less fortunate. So, Milad-un-Nabi, may you have a fantastic Eid!
- On the auspicious day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, I'm sending you my greetings.
- May Allah bestow upon you all that you desire. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-N.
- May Allah bless you with good health and happiness this Eid. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un
- Here's wishing you a great Eid that will fill you with courage and strength to help you overcome all of life's challenges!
- On this Eid, may Allah lessen your sufferings and bestow you with peace and wealth. Have a wonderful time!
Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021 WhatsApp and FB status
- May your sincere prayers be answered, and may Allah's best blessings be bestowed upon you. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Milad-un-Nabi Mu.
- I wish you a pleasant Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Enjoy every second of this lovely event, and may all of your wishes come true soon.
- On the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, here's wishing you and your family peace, harmony, happiness, good health, and prosperity.
- May Allah shower you with blessings and success. May Allah bestow wealth and happiness onto you, as well as a long and healthy life. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, Eid Milad-un-N.
