Eid-ul-Adha 2021: Eid Mubarak Wishes, Greetings, Quote, Messages For Your Friends & Family

Eid-ul-Adha or the ‘Feast of sacrifice’ is celebrated on the concluding day of the Hajj pilgrimage at Mecca during the month of Dhul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar. The day commemorates one of the integral aspects of the religion after the five pillars Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi (sacrifice) implying to depart with things that are deemed highly valuable.
Muslims today will mark remembrance and legacy of Prophet Ibrahim who withstood the test of faith after his repeated dreams about “sacrificing the most treasured and valued thing” which for him was his beloved son Ismael. The day commemorates his willingness to sacrifice his most precious asset his child, but as he arrives to perform the ceremony on his teenage son Ismail at the altar, his boy under the knife is replaced by a ram and Ibrahim finds the child playing and laughing at a distance. He is rewarded for his faith, trust, and devotion and his desire to give away what he deemed ‘most valuable' in his life.
Muslims worldwide on this day will perform a mandatory “zakat” or charity by slaughtering and distributing a third of the meat to family and friends and for impoverished and the poor who cannot afford a meal. If one does not perform the Qurbani to feed hungry for some reason, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are required to set aside money to donate to the charity or the needy. Friends and families will greet each other and exchange cuisine and celebrate the second most auspicious festival of Islam. However, as this year the Eid prayers or celebratory meals may not be possible due to pandemic, here are some of the greetings, quotes and wishes to send to the loved ones.
Let’s learn the basic essence of sacrifice and let’s celebrate this Eid by sacrificing our egos. Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak.
May the joy of Eid surround you and your family. Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak!
