Eid-ul-Adha 2021: Eid Mubarak Wishes, Greetings, Quote, Messages For Your Friends & Family

Eid-ul-Adha or the ‘Feast of sacrifice’ is celebrated on the concluding day of the Hajj pilgrimage at Mecca during the month of Dhul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar. The day commemorates one of the integral aspects of the religion after the five pillars Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi (sacrifice) implying to depart with things that are deemed highly valuable.

Muslims today will mark remembrance and legacy of Prophet Ibrahim who withstood the test of faith after his repeated dreams about “sacrificing the most treasured and valued thing” which for him was his beloved son Ismael. The day commemorates his willingness to sacrifice his most precious asset his child, but as he arrives to perform the ceremony on his teenage son Ismail at the altar, his boy under the knife is replaced by a ram and Ibrahim finds the child playing and laughing at a distance. He is rewarded for his faith, trust, and devotion and his desire to give away what he deemed ‘most valuable' in his life.

Muslims worldwide on this day will perform a mandatory “zakat” or charity by slaughtering and distributing a third of the meat to family and friends and for impoverished and the poor who cannot afford a meal. If one does not perform the Qurbani to feed hungry for some reason, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are required to set aside money to donate to the charity or the needy. Friends and families will greet each other and exchange cuisine and celebrate the second most auspicious festival of Islam. However, as this year the Eid prayers or celebratory meals may not be possible due to pandemic, here are some of the greetings, quotes and wishes to send to the loved ones.

Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak Wishes & Greetings

I wish you all a blessed Eid-ul-Adha. May you find eternal peace and joy today and always.



Eid-ul-Adha is not only about spending time with your family and having a lot of fun but its also about bringing happiness to those around you! Eid ul Adha 2021 Mubarak.



The fascinating thing about Eid is— It’s a time when you get to share your joy with someone else. And I find that beautiful. Have a blessed Eid.

May your sincere prayers be answered, and may you be blessed with Allah's choicest blessings. Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak to you and your loved ones.

Eid is all about sharing what we have and caring for those in need. May you have a wonderful Eid-ul-Adha this year.

Dear friend, Eid Mubarak to you all! May Allah grace you and your family with His heavenly blessings and reward you abundantly for your Holy sacrifice.

Happy Eid-ul-Adha! May your heart lighten up with the observance of this holy day.

Wishing you a very Happy Eid-ul-Adha. Cherish every moment of this beautiful festival and may all your dreams come true soon.

Eid Mubarak! Wishing for this day to bring peace, prosperity, and devotion to your soul.

May happiness and peace embrace your life on this Eid-ul-Adha. Happy Eid ul Adha to you.

May the blessings of Allah(SWT) always be with you in this life and the afterlife. Eid Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak to you and your family! May Allah accept your sacrifice and bless you with His mercy. Have a safe and happy Eid day.

Wishing you a joyous and blissful Eid! You and your family will be in my prayers and good thoughts. May Allah’s blessing never leave your side.

