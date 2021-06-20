Happy Father's Day: Here Are Memes You Can Use To Wish Your Father In A Humorous Way

Father's Day is an important occasion for many. It's a day where people can share their love and affection for their fathers and father figures in their lives. Father's Day is an important day for people to convey their emotions to their father figure. Everyone has different ways of conveying their emotions. Some people may prefer to share their emotions with others through the form of humour. So, we have compiled a list of the best Happy Father's Day Memes you can share with your father or father figure on Happy Father's Day 2021.

Best Father's Day Memes

Fathers Day meme



For a Fathers Day occasion pic.twitter.com/BEM9UVQtGo — John Don : Memeographer 🚾🏴‍☠️ Extraordinaire (@7th_Legionaire) June 21, 2020

Happy fathers day, my father wouldn't understand memes pic.twitter.com/hgRxNSHsPV — Oliver Queen 🏹 (@BrownArsenal) June 16, 2019

to celebrate fathers day i made a bad meme with my fav Evil (Yet Loving&Caring) AE Dads@TheComoglio @TomixDF pic.twitter.com/OZSoTeUhwE — madison 🐉 watson or riot (@Hnybnny) June 17, 2018

dad is sending me fathers day memes lmao pic.twitter.com/D9lNKMVya2 — tayler (😬) (@billdifferen) June 16, 2019

Funny Father's Day Wishes

Remember: What dad really wants is a nap. Really.

My father used to play with my brother and me in the yard. Mother would come out and say, “You’re tearing up the grass.” “We’re not raising grass,” Dad would reply. “We’re raising boys.”

By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he’s wrong.

A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.

A truly rich man is one whose children run into his arms when his hands are empty.

We wondered why when a child laughed, he belonged to Daddy, and when he had a sagging diaper that smelled like a landfill, ‘He wants his mother.’

I have always had the feeling I could do anything and my dad told me I could. I was in college before I found out he might be wrong.

Life was a lot simpler when what we honoured was father and mother rather than all major credit cards.

You can’t spell “parentry” without “try.” Of course, you’ll make a few mistakes. The important thing is that the mistakes you make with your kids are the same ones your parents made with you. At least you know how those turn out.

Having children is like living in a frat house – nobody sleeps, everything’s broken, and there’s a lot of throwing up.

You can tell what was the best year of your father’s life because they seem to freeze that clothing style and ride it out.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH