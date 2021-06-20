Happy Father's Day: Inspirational Quotes You Can Share With Your Father On This Day

Father's Day is a day to honour the fatherly figure in our lives. Throughout our lives when we are growing up, fathers serve as our moral guides and inspiration and help us to become successful individuals. You can share these inspirational quotes for Father's Day with your father figure to let them know how much influence they had in your life. Read on for a list of Father's Day inspirational quotes.

Inspirational Father's Day Quotes

My father didn’t do anything unusual. He only did what dads are supposed to do—be there.

Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, story-tellers and singers of song. Happy Father's Day 2021

A dad is someone who wants to catch you when you fall. Instead, he picks you up, brushes you off and lets you try again.

It doesn’t matter who my father was; it matters who I remember he was.

My dad has always provided me with a safe place to land and a hard place from which to launch.

A father is neither an anchor to hold us back, nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way.

A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely. In the hour of need, when all else fails, we remember him upon whose knees we sat when children, and who soothed our sorrows; and even though he may be unable to assist us, his mere presence serves to comfort and strengthen us.

What a father says to his children is not heard by the world, but it will be heard by posterity. Happy Father's Day 2021

Every son quotes his father, in words and in deeds.

When you need real understanding, when you need someone to care, when you need someone to guide you … A father’s always there.

One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters. Happy Father's Day 2021

Dads are amazing people. They can turn problems into opportunities and ordinary days into memories that stay with us for a lifetime.

Fathers are men who dared to place the world's hopes and dreams in their children.

A dad is half of you, so he knows you better than you might even know yourself. Rely on his wisdom in life.

The best parts of your father are the best parts of you. Never forget where you came from.

