Happy First Father's Day Wishes To Send To The Newly Turned Fathers

Nothing compares to the first moment a new father embraces his child in his arms. The sight of utter dedication and affection is rather profound. You simply know he'll go to any length for his adorable little bundle of joy. Here are messages to send to a first time dad on the occasion of Father's Day 2021 and wish them Happy first father's day wishes, messages and quotes.

Happy first father's day wishes

You must be one proud papa. Happy first father's day to you!

Seeing you as a dad brings out a whole new side of you. Wish you a happy first father's day to you!

Your baby is off to a great start with a wonderful dad like you. Happy first father's day to you!

Hope your day and your heart are full of love.

Your baby is little but you share a big love.

I know I’m little, but I also know I have the best dad ever.

You set such a good example for me, Daddy.

I love it when we read or play games. Being with you is so much fun!

Thank you for all the cuddles and smiles and love!

I’m glad I’m your baby and you’re my daddy.

You and your baby have so much to look forward to. Happy first father's day to you!

Celebrating your first Father’s Day makes me feel so proud and lucky.

It’s such a joy to see my son as a father.

You’ve always been a wonderful son. Of course you’ve became an amazing dad, too.

t’s so amazing to see the man I fell in love with as a dad.

So happy I get to share this joy with you.

We’re a family now—and that’s incredible.

Couldn’t ask for a more amazing man to share my life with.

You’re such a playful, hands-on dad.

Our life may be a little crazy right now, but I’m so glad we have each other.

“A father doesn’t tell you that he loves you. He shows you.” —Dimitri the Stoneheart

“One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters.” —George Herbert

“My father used to say that it’s never too late to do anything you wanted to do. And he said, ‘You never know what you can accomplish until you try.’ -Michael Jordan

“It is a wise father that knows his own child.” —William Shakespeare

