Happy Friendship Day 2021: Wishes, Status, Quotes And Messages To Share With Your Friends

Friendship is one of the purest and precious relationships connecting people. This relationship needs no particular day to celebrate and friends can get along on any random day and make it their day. Today on August 1, Sunday, we celebrate Happy Friendship Day 2021. It is usually celebrated on the first Sunday of August, whereas International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 in other countries.

The nation today celebrates Friendship Day 2021, however, due to the COVID-19 situation, many are not able to meet their dearest friends. Although, there is no need to worry. One can still reach out to their friends and share Happy Friendship Day messages to celebrate the bond and relationship.

Today on Friendship Day 2021, read some of the best Happy Friendship Day wishes and Happy Friendship Day quotes and share them with your lovely friends.

Friendship Day Wishes | Friendship Day Quotes | Friendship Day 2021

A true friend is someone who walks in once the rest of the world walks out. Happy Friendship Day! Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new universe is born. One’s life has value so long as one attributes value to the life of many others, by way of love, friendship, indignation and compassion. One’s life has value so long as one attributes value to the life of many others, by way of love, friendship, indignation and compassion.

Enjoy every moment with friends. Today's beautiful moments are tomorrow's beautiful memories. Happy Friendship Day Friendship is like a flower, ready to bloom every hour. Best Friends are the people in your life who make you laugh louder, smile brighter and live better. Happy Friendship Day Real Friendship is like poetry. It is extremely rare and precious as a pearl.