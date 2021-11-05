Happy Govardhan Puja 2021: Good Morning Govardhan Puja Wishes, Images & Greetings

Govardhan Puja is an important festival celebrated on the Pratipada Tithi, Kartik Shukla Paksha. This festival is associated with Shri Krishna, who triumphed over Lord Indra, for lashing the Braj region with torrential rain to avenge people after they decided to discontinue appeasement. Thus, Lord Krishna saved the people, the cattle, and property from floods and so people pay tributes to him and the Govardhan Parvat on this day.

Good Morning Govardhan Puja Wishes

Good morning all! A very Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.

Happy Govardhan Puja wishes to you and your loved ones.

May Shri Krishna shower you with her choicest blessings, and may you get rid of all your sorrows and agony this Govardhan Puja. Good Morning!

On the auspicious day of Govardhan Puja, may you be blessed with Shri Krishna's choicest blessings. Good Morning!

Good Morning Govardhan Puja Greetings

This Govardhan puja, may Shri Krishna remove all the negativities from your life. May you be showered with happiness, good health, wealth and good luck. Good Morning!

Good morning! This Govardhan Puja, may Shri Krishna remove all the troubles from your life. May you be showered with happiness, good health, wealth and riches.

May the auspicious day of Govardhan Puja bring you all the goodness in the world. May you be showered with good health, wealth, a happy and prosperous life. Good morning!

May Shri Krishna shower you with the riches. Here's wishing you a blissful Govardhan Puja. Good Morning!

Good Morning Govardhan Puja Images

