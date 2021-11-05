Happy Govardhan Puja: Wishes, Images, Status & Messages To Share With Family And Friends

On the auspicious occasion of Govardhan Puja, devotees prepare a wide variety of delicacies to offer to Lord Krishna as an expression of gratitude for his blessings. Celebrated a day after Diwali, Govardhan Puja is also known as Annakut Puja and is considered one of the most significant festivals of the year. It is observed on the first lunar day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik.

This year, Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on November 5, 2021. To share the goodness of this festival, here is a list of messages, wishes and images you can send to your loved ones.

Govardhan Puja wishes

Govardhan Puja is an auspicious day filled with faith, prayers, and goodwill too. May this day bring in your life all the things that are dear to you. Happy Govardhan Puja 2021! On the beautiful and auspicious festival of Govardhan Puja, we wish you a very happy and prosperous day filled with Lord Krishna's blessings. May this special day of Govardhan Pooja bring you success, wealth and love. May lord Krishna bless you and your family right from heaven above. Krishna jinka naam, Gokul jinka dham, aise Shree Krishna Bhagwan ko, hum sab ka pranam, Jai Shree Krishna. HAPPY Govardhan Puja 2021!! A day of festivities and bliss. Govardhan Puja is here again. May lord Krishna bring you love and luck, and destroy all the evils and pain. Happy Govardhan Puja. Diwali marks the festivity. Govardhan Puja recalls the victory of Lord Krishna. I pray health, wealth and happiness for you throughout the year. Happy Govardhan puja. A day of festivities and bliss. Govardhan Puja is here again. May lord Krishna bring you love and luck, and destroy all the evils and pain. Happy Govardhan Puja. Govardhan Puja is celebrated with enthusiasm and happiness. May lord Krishna bring you love and luck, and destroy all the evils and pain from your life. Happy Govardhan Puja! I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life. May your all dreams come true. My best wishes will always be with you.

Govardhan Puja images

Image: Shutterstock

Image: Representative//PTI

Image: Shutterstock

Happy Govardhan Puja Status and Messages

The world is lit with diyas and faith

Govardhan Puja is done all through

May this day of infinite blessings

Make all your dreams come true

Happy Govardhan Puja

Worship lord Krishna today

Its the special Govardhan Puja day

He will make all your dreams come true

And luck shall come finding you.

Happy Govardhan Puja

Murli Manohar will fulfill wishes

Health, Wealth & Prosperity shall prevail

Belive in the almight and keep going

Krishna will help you sail

Happy Govardhan Puja

Murli Manohar,

Brij ke Dhrohar,

Wo Nandlala Gopala,

Sab Milkar Machaye Dhoom

Ki Krishna hai aane wala.

Happy Govardhan Puja.

Logo ki raksha karne

Ek ungali par pahaad uthaya

Ussi kanhaiyya ki yaad dilaane

Govardhan Pooja ka paavan din aaya

Happy Govardhan Puja