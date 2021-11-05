Happy Govardhan Puja: Wishes, Images, Status & Messages To Share With Family And Friends

On the auspicious occasion of Govardhan Puja, devotees prepare a wide variety of delicacies to offer to Lord Krishna as an expression of gratitude for his blessings. Celebrated a day after Diwali, Govardhan Puja is also known as Annakut Puja and is considered one of the most significant festivals of the year. It is observed on the first lunar day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik.
This year, Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on November 5, 2021. To share the goodness of this festival, here is a list of messages, wishes and images you can send to your loved ones.
Govardhan Puja wishes
- Govardhan Puja is an auspicious day filled with faith, prayers, and goodwill too. May this day bring in your life all the things that are dear to you. Happy Govardhan Puja 2021!
- On the beautiful and auspicious festival of Govardhan Puja, we wish you a very happy and prosperous day filled with Lord Krishna's blessings.
- May this special day of Govardhan Pooja bring you success, wealth and love. May lord Krishna bless you and your family right from heaven above.
- Krishna jinka naam, Gokul jinka dham, aise Shree Krishna Bhagwan ko, hum sab ka pranam, Jai Shree Krishna. HAPPY Govardhan Puja 2021!!
- A day of festivities and bliss. Govardhan Puja is here again. May lord Krishna bring you love and luck, and destroy all the evils and pain. Happy Govardhan Puja.
- Diwali marks the festivity. Govardhan Puja recalls the victory of Lord Krishna. I pray health, wealth and happiness for you throughout the year. Happy Govardhan puja.
- Govardhan Puja is celebrated with enthusiasm and happiness. May lord Krishna bring you love and luck, and destroy all the evils and pain from your life. Happy Govardhan Puja!
- I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life. May your all dreams come true. My best wishes will always be with you.
Govardhan Puja images
Happy Govardhan Puja Status and Messages
The world is lit with diyas and faith
Govardhan Puja is done all through
May this day of infinite blessings
Make all your dreams come true
Happy Govardhan Puja
Worship lord Krishna today
Its the special Govardhan Puja day
He will make all your dreams come true
And luck shall come finding you.
Happy Govardhan Puja
Murli Manohar will fulfill wishes
Health, Wealth & Prosperity shall prevail
Belive in the almight and keep going
Krishna will help you sail
Happy Govardhan Puja
Murli Manohar,
Brij ke Dhrohar,
Wo Nandlala Gopala,
Sab Milkar Machaye Dhoom
Ki Krishna hai aane wala.
Happy Govardhan Puja.
Logo ki raksha karne
Ek ungali par pahaad uthaya
Ussi kanhaiyya ki yaad dilaane
Govardhan Pooja ka paavan din aaya
Happy Govardhan Puja