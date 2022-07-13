Happy Guru Purnima 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages And Images To Share With Your Gurus

Guru Purnima is one of the most important festivals in India and is celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha every year. On this special day, individuals honour and celebrate their chosen gurus or teachers. Here are some quotes, messages and images with which you can extend your wishes to your special gurus on Guru Purnima 2022.

Guru Purnima Quotes

Teachers are Parents in school. And I have been blessed to have the best of them. Happy Guru Purnima.

Guru is an aspiration, Guru is an inspiration, Guru is everything. May Guru’s blessings always shower on you. Happy Guru Purnima!

You were a light for me in the dark, You were an inspiration and an aspiration, Support me always, and I will succeed in all ways, Happy Guru Purnima 2022.

When one finds the true Guru, one conquers half the world. Thanks for taking me as your disciple! Happy Guru Purnima!

"Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore." - Guru Nanak

Guru Purnima Messages

Thank you for being the guiding light in my life and helping me see my path to a bright future. Happy Guru Purnima.

I am an achiever today because I followed in your footsteps. Thank you for all that you have done for me.

You encouraged me when I lacked confidence and boosted my spirits to lead a happy and successful life, and for this I am thankful. Happy Guru Purnima.

May this Guru Purnima bring blessings, prosperity, and happiness to your life. Have a great year ahead.

Guru Purnima Images

Image: Shutterstock

Image: Shutterstock

Image: Shutterstock

Image: Shutterstock

Guru Purnima Wishes

I would like to take this special day to thank my guru who has always been my support and strength. Sending you warm wishes on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

A big thank you for enlightening me and encouraging me every step of the way. Happy Guru Purnima

Teachers are the ones who impart wisdom and knowledge and make us better people with a purpose. You have given me that light. Happy Guru Purnima.

Happy Guru Purnima to the person who has shown me the right path in life and led me to happiness and prosperity.

The lessons imparted by you built a strong foundation for my life. Here's wishing you the best Guru Purnima.

Image: Shutterstock