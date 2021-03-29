Happy Holi Images And Quotes To Send To Your Family And Friends

Everyone in the country is getting ready for the arrival of Holi 2021. Holi is a festival of colors that is largely celebrated in several parts of India. The festival of Holi in India is one of the much-awaited days of the year. Holi 2021 will be observed on March 29, Monday. Check out some of the best Happy Holi images and quotes to send to your loved ones on Holi this year.

Happy Holi Images

Source: Unsplash

Source: Unsplash

Source: Unsplash

Source: Unsplash

Source: Unsplash

Source: Unsplash

Source: Unsplash

Source: Unsplash

Happy Holi 2021 quotes

This 2021 Holi may bring lots and lots of colourful seasons and days in your life filled with plenty of happiness and love. Wish you a very Happy Holi!

May God gift you all the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours you want to paint your life in.

You are the colour of my life, and you are the reason for my smile. I make the colourful dream just for you. And send you colourful wishes on Holiâ€•Happy Holi! It’s time for masti & lots of colours. Here’s to the fun & Celebrations that may last throughout the year.

As long as you are in my heart distance between us does not matter. Wishing you a very happy Holi. May god banish all negativity from your mind and fill your surroundings with positivity and happiness.

On this beautiful festival of vibrancy and colours, let’s reiterate our commitment to each other by sharing all the different shades of life. Happy Holi

Let us forget our difference and enjoy the day together. Wishing you a very happy Holi. I pray to God that may each day of the year be as fun-filled as the joyous festival of Holi. Happy Holi!