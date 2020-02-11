The Debate
Hug Day 2020: Here Are Some Images To Share With Your Loved Ones

Festivals

Hug Day 2020 will be celebrated on February 12, 2020. The day is the celebration of love and togetherness. Here are some images that can be shared on the day.

hug day 2020

Valentine's week is being celebrated in India and people are heavily enthusiastic about the same. A lot of images and pictures are being shared across Instagram as well as Twitter and Facebook. Hug Day is celebrated on February 12. There are many cute and sweet images that one can share on Hug Day on your social media as well. 

ALSO READ | Valentine's Day 2020 Wishes For Those Struggling With Words To Express Their Love

Here are some images that you can share on Hug Day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by little-matters (@motivation1793) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by pandurang gosavi (@pandurang_gosavi_0001) on

ALSO READ | Promise Day Messages To Send To Your Friends And Loved Ones This Valentine's Week 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dream_Lover (@2k_dream_quotes) on

The beauty of Hug Day lies in the fact that you can celebrate it with anyone. It is not necessary that the person you are hugging is your boyfriend or girlfriend. You can celebrate a hug day with your family members, your father, your mother, siblings and even with your pets. Hug Day is all about spreading the love with people around you and showing them how much they mean to you.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Unknown Stories™ (@unknown__stories_) on

Here are some posts on Twitter that can be shared on Hug Day

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone Songs That Are A Must On Your Valentine's Day Playlist 

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone's Top Romantic Films To Watch This Valentine's Day 2020 

ALSO READ | ‘Love Aaj Kal’ To ‘Trance’, Plan Your Valentine's Day With These Upcoming Movies

You can also post these images on your social media:

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

