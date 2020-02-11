Hug Day 2020: A Compilation Of Hug Day Statuses That One Can Use This Year

The loveliest week of the year, the Valentines week or the love week is going to end soon. The week starts from February 7 and ends on February 14 every year. Tomorrow is the sixth day of the week i.e Hug Day. The day is meant to give your best hugs to your dear ones.

On this day, lovers shower hugs in a way that they become memorable for their partner. The more hugs one gives, the better. But here are a few hug day statuses that one can keep for their partner if you are in a long-distance relationship or if they want to wish them at 12 in the night but cannot meet them. Check out Hug day 2020 statuses here.

Here is a compilation of Hug Day statuses:

A hug is the sweetest gift because it can be given to any and everyone which can only make the person happy and the giver gets return gift immediately. Many hugs to you on this hug day 2020.



My heart reaches out to the people to whom my arms can’t reach. And to my loved ones whom I can’t hug, I Hug them with my prayers. Happy hug day 2020.



Your message is my sweetest memory, the distance between us is my greatest sadness, and my biggest wish is that I Hug you soon and my strongest prayer is that we remain together forever. Happy hug day 2020.



I am sending you a tight hug to relieve you from stress along with a kiss to put a smile on your lips. If feel-good send the same to me so that I can also be stress-free. Happy hug day 2020.



Love is an abstract thing can’t be wrapped can’t be packed. But you can definitely wrap a person in your arms. So that is why God has given us arms. Happy hug day 2020.



A hug is a gesture which speaks a lot; it says I care for you. I say I missed you. And more than anything else it says I love you. It can even make one feel top of the world. So I sent you lots of hugs. Happy hug day my dear.



If you hesitate when I hold you if you run away when I kiss you I will let you go. But if you let me hug once I will never ever let you go. Happy hug day 2020.



If you love someone then go ahead and hug them say I love you, if you don’t say and after they are gone there is no use crying and lamenting after that. Happy hug day 2020.

