Indian Air Force Day Quotes To Share On Social Media On The Special Day

Indian Air Force Day is celebrated all over the country on October 8 every year. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of ‘Bharatiya Vayu Sena’ which was established on October 8, 1932. Indian Air Force Day 2020 will be its 88th anniversary. It is India’s air wing of the Armed Forces which is responsible for securing the Indian airspace. It also conducts welfare during armed conflicts. Indian Air Force’s contribution in all their battles has protected the country fiercely.

The day is also observed to increase awareness about the Indian Air Force with India’s citizens and making them aware of the great accomplishments of the Air Force. Indian Air Force celebrates the day every year with several events. However, this year the celebrations have been scaled down because of the current pandemic situation. The day is also celebrated by sending Indian Air Force Day quotes to each other. Here is a look at some of the best Indian Air Force Day quotes to send to your loved ones to mark the Indian Air Force Day 2020.

Indian Air Force Day quotes

Some goals are so worthy, it’s glorious even to fail—Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey

The soldier is the Army. No army is better than its soldiers. The Soldier is also a citizen. The highest obligation and privilege of citizenship is that of bearing arms for one’s country.

Better to die fighting for freedom than be a prisoner all the days of your life.

Lord, bid war’s trumpet cease; Fold the whole earth in peace.

I regret I have but one life to give for my country—Prem Ramchandan

Either I will come back after hoisting the tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure—Capt. Vikram Batra, PVC

Indian Air Force quotes

If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha—Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions—Subhas Chandra Bose

Who kept the faith and fought the fight; The glory theirs, the duty ours.

Real security lies in the prevention of war–and today that hope can come only through adequate preparedness.

Today we are breathing freely just because we live in a free country. Happy Indian Air Force Day

India is a golden bird and play is its new wing. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2020.

Unite and live together in the future to maintain independence. Here are Indian Air Force Day Wishes

Happy Indian Air Force Day quotes 2020

Enjoy this freedom but never forget the sacrifices of freedom fighters is their right. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2020

Freedom is freedom; It is precious and we can not estimate its cost. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2020

Because India is free from our ancestors; Now it is our responsibility to maintain their independence in the future. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2020

We are flying in new areas of growth, just because India is free. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2020

Being Indian is a matter of pride. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2020

Image Credits: Indian Air Force Twitter