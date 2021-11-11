Happy Jalaram Jayanti 2021: Good Morning Jalaram Jayanti Wishes, Greetings And More

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@thakkar_sameet
Jalaram Jayanti is celebrated on Jalaram Bapa's birthday that takes place on 7th day Shukla paksha of the Hindu month of Kartika. It falls on the seventh day of Diwali. On this day, devotees are served meals as prasad. There is a huge fair and festival at Virpur (Jalaram Bapa's birthplace) on the occasion and millions of devotees visit Virpur, on this day to pay their respect to the saint and have prasad of chiefly of khichdi with Bundi and popular farsan, Ganthiya.
The Jalaram Jayanti celebrations are also held at all Jalaram temples spread throughout India & abroad with festivities, where devotees participate to pay their respects and have prasad. This year Jalaram Jayanti will take place on November 11. Here are Good Morning Jalaram Jayanti Wishes and more.
May Jalaram Bapa shower all the blessings on you and your family. Wishing you a very Happy Jalaram Jayanti. Good Morning.
On the pious occasion of Jalaram Jayanti, let us all take inspiration from her to devote ourselves to bhakti of Almighty. Good Morning and Happy Jalaram Jayanti.
On the auspicious occasion of Jalaram Bapa Jayanti, I wish you the most inspiring opportunities and great success in life. Blessed Jalaram Jayanti to you. Have a great day ahead.
On the day of Jalaram Bapa Jayanti Hope, you will get success in your work and life, and may God fulfil your all wish. Good Morning and wish you a happy Jalaram Bapa Jayanti.
Very holy is the Virpur village where Jalaram Bapa is showering his holy blessings to all the people. Good Morning and Happy Jalaram Bapa Jayanti.
May the teaching of the saint Jalaram Bapa reflect honesty and compassion in you and bring into your life, the glow of happiness & prosperity! Warm wishes to you and your family on the Jalaram Jayanti!
On this new day, hope the blessings of Jalaram Bapa pour upon you and your family. Good Morning and Happy Jalaram Bapa Jayanti.
On this Jalaram Jayanti, I wish all the happiness ad prosperity for you, may the lessons of Jalaram Bapa help you learn goodness and honesty and bring prosperity to you and your family.