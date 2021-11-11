Happy Jalaram Jayanti 2021: Good Morning Jalaram Jayanti Wishes, Greetings And More

Jalaram Jayanti is celebrated on Jalaram Bapa's birthday that takes place on 7th day Shukla paksha of the Hindu month of Kartika. It falls on the seventh day of Diwali. On this day, devotees are served meals as prasad. There is a huge fair and festival at Virpur (Jalaram Bapa's birthplace) on the occasion and millions of devotees visit Virpur, on this day to pay their respect to the saint and have prasad of chiefly of khichdi with Bundi and popular farsan, Ganthiya.

The Jalaram Jayanti celebrations are also held at all Jalaram temples spread throughout India & abroad with festivities, where devotees participate to pay their respects and have prasad. This year Jalaram Jayanti will take place on November 11. Here are Good Morning Jalaram Jayanti Wishes and more.

