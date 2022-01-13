Happy Lohri 2022: Wishes In Hindi And Punjabi To Share With Your Loved Ones

The new year kicked off a few days ago, and like every year, the second week marks the celebration of numerous festivals. Among them is Lohri, which is marked in states like Punjab.

As the festival is celebrated on Thursday, people often express their greetings to their near and dear ones. Here are some of the messages, shared by netizens on Twitter and Instagram, that you can send to you loved ones to mark the festive fervour.

Lohri messages to send to your loved ones in Hindi

"सभी को लोहरी पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। नई फसल की खुशी में मनाया जाने वाला ये त्यौहार आप सभी के जीवन में नई उमंग, उत्साह, उल्लास और खुशियां लेकर आएं।"

"हर्ष-उल्लास और आनन्द के पावन पर्व #लोहड़ी की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।#HappyLohri #LohriWishes #LohriFestival #lohri2022"

Greetings and good wishes on the festival of Lohri. May it bring happiness, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives. #HappyLohri

"मूंगफली, तिल और गुड़ भर दे आपके जीवन में मिठास लोहड़ी का प्रकाश भर दे आपके जीवन में खुशियां #लोहड़ी_दी_लख_लख_बधाइयां"

"Aap andar ki buri aadate chhodte jaon, prabhu ka naam japke khushiyaan paaon. Haapy Lohri"

"Umag, ulhas aur khushhali ke paavan parv Lohri ki sabhi ko urja evam aarogyata se bhari badhai."

Lohri messages to send to your loved ones in Punjabi

"ਰੱਬੀ ਮਿਹਰਾਂ ‘ਚ ਖੇੜ੍ਹਿਆਂ ‘ਚ,

ਵੱਸਣ ਖੁਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਸਾਰੇ ਵਿਹੜਿਆਂ ‘ਚ,

ਹਾਸਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਹਰ ਥਾਂ ਹਰ ਹੋਵੇ ਭਰਮਾਰ,

ਸਭ ਨੂੰ ਮੁਬਾਰਕ ਲੋਹੜੀ ਦਾ ਤਿਓਹਾਰ😇😇

#happylohri2022 #happylohri #lohricelebration #celebration #love #respect #blessings #lohrimubarak #friends #family #indianfestival #indian #india #Agni #dullabhatti"

Wishing you all Happy Lohri❤️ Waheguru Jii Tohanu tay Tohadi Family Nu Hamesha Khush Rakhan God Bless You All My Twitter Family ❤️🙏😊#HappyLohri #lohri2022 #lohri2022

"Ganne di ras toh chinni di bori, fer bani uston mitti mitti revari, ral mil saare khaiya til de naal, te maniye assi khushiyaan bhari lohri."

"Suraj diyaan kirna, khushiyaan di bahaar, Chaand di chandni, te apneyan da pyaar, Mubaarak hove tenu Lohri da tyohaar.

May the light of #Lohri enlighten your lives with lots of love, happiness, prosperity & good health. #HappyLohri

#LohriFestival #lohri2022," said Bollywood filmmaker Ashoke Pandit in his message.

Happy Lohri wishes in English

"May the auspicious fire bring you joy and happiness and burn all your moments of sadness. Happy Lohri !! #HappyLohri2022 #HappyLohri"

"We should celebrate Lohri festival by helping the poor and needy and make this festival truly significant with meaningful purpose and we should pledge to burn our vices #SpreadHappiness #HappyLohri,"

"Wishing you all a very Happy Lohri. Pray to God that the light of Lohri brings happiness, prosperity and happiness in everyone's life. #happylohri2022 #HappyLohri"

