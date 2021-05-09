Happy Mother's Day Images, Wishes And Quotes To Share With Your Mother On This Special Day

A mother holds a special place in every person's heart. Every year, Mother's Day is celebrated to honour and express our appreciation for the mothers in our lives. This year, Mother's Day is going to celebrated on May 9. On this special occasion, we have compiled a list of wishes, images and quotes you can share with your mother on this day.

Happy Mother's Day Wishes and Greetings

To the best mum in the world, Happy Mother's Day! Hope you have the happiest of days.

I hope I can see you soon and give you a big hug, but for now, these flowers will have to do!

Happy Mother's Day Mum! You mean so much to me. I hope your day is as special as you are.

Mum, I love you more than words can say. You are my best friend and I'd be lost without you. Thank you for making me the person I am today.

Mum, thank you so much for everything you do for all of us. The children love you and we are so grateful for your support.

Dear Mum, I owe you all that I am. Thank you for inspiring me every day and being my best friend!

Although we haven't been able to see each other as much as we have liked this year, thank you for your love and support each day to get me through!

Mum, you are the one who knows me inside out. I admire and love you more than you'll ever know. Have a wonderful Mother's Day!

Thank you for being the greatest Mum in the world. I feel so happy and proud to be your daughter.

You are the most caring and loving person I know. Thanks for bringing me into this world and being there for me every day. I love you, Mum!

Happy Mother's Day Images

Happy Mother's Day Quotes

“When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.” - Charley Benetto

“Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob.” - Leroy Brownlow

“Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together.” - Susan Gale

“My Mother: She is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her. ” - Jodi Picoult

“Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children.” - William Makepeace Thackeray

“The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation.” - James E. Faust

“It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful?” - Mahatma Gandhi

“There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood.” - Elder M. Russell Ballard

“Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother’s secret hope outlives them all.” - Oliver Wendell Holmes

Happy Mother's Day Status

A mother is never truly happy unless her kids are happy

You only get one mother in this life … appreciate her … love her always … as she has loved you

My Mother, my friend so dear, Throughout my life you are always near, A tender smile to guide my way, You are the sunshine to light my day. Happy Mothers Day

To the strongest, greatest, most caring, most giving and stubborn mother in the world! HAPPY MOTHERS DAY!

It’s a full-time job, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Moms are unbelievable. Happy Mothers day to all moms out there.

There shouldn't be a specific day, every day is Mother’s day. Love you mom.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK