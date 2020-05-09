Happy Mother's Day | Best Wishes For A Friend

Mother’s day is celebrated all over the world for the mothers in a family and also the motherhood. It is one of the most popular days in families. It is celebrated on second Sunday of May every year. This year, Mother’s day 2020 will be celebrated on May 10, 2020. Parenthood is something that everyone experiences in their lives, and everyone deserves to be appreciated for it. Here are some of the best Happy Mother’s day wishes for a friend.

Happy mother’s day wishes for a friend on mother's day

Precious friend, many congratulations on this Mother’s Day, May God reward your great work as a Mother because you are an all-terrain warrior

Today I want to congratulate you on this Mother’s Day, beautiful friend, even if I’m not around, I always carry you in my heart. Have a great time!

I have so many nice things to tell you, but I will tell you the most important one, I love you with all my heart, my dear friend. Congratulations on this Mother’s Day

I just want you to know that you are my best friend, you have taken care of me as if you were my Mom, I will always thank you. Happy Mother’s Day wishes to you!

I will always be proud to be your friend, now much more because you are a Mom in every sense of the word. I love you, Happy Mother’s Day wishes!

I am so happy because God sent me an angel to encourage me when I feel down and to comfort me with a hug. Happy Mother’s Day dear friend!

Thank you very much, dear friend, for everything you do for me, you are like my second Mom, I send you a big hug and wish you have a nice Mother’s Day.

Our friendship is true and impossible to forget, even though we are in different places I always remember you, my friend. Congratulations on this day!

It is very exciting to be able to congratulate you on Mother’s Day, my friend, I imagine you must be happy and you deserve it because you are the best.

It is wonderful to share with you all the good and bad moments that life presents me, without a doubt you are an excellent friend and Mom. Happy Mother’s Day.

Thank you, my friend, for sharing your time with me, I highly value our friendship because you are always present in my life. Happy Mother’s Day!

Congratulations my friend on this Mother’s Day, I wish the best for you and your beautiful family, May God fill your home with happiness, I love you very much.

Do whatever it is that makes you feel bright & sunny inside! Happy Mother’s Day to a Friend Who Shines.

Happy Mother’s Day! There are a whole rainbow of reasons to wish a friend like you a celebration you’ll always remember.

Wishing a wonderful friend like you a picture-perfect celebration. Happy Mother’s Day!

Treat yourself today. You deserve it. Happy Mother’s Day to a Fabulous Friend!

