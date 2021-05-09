Happy Mother's Day Wishes For Your Friends Who Have Embraced Motherhood

Mother's Day, as the name suggests is the day to honour our mothers. The day is celebrated across the globe and holds special importance in everyone's lives. A few countries like Russia celebrate this day in March while others like India celebrate the day on May. Here are a few Happy Mother's Day wishes for friends, who are also mothers. Mother's day will fall on Sunday, May 9 this year.

Happy Mother's Day wishes for friends

One of the most important things in this world I have is your friendship.

On this Mother’s Day I want to extend my congratulations greetings

and best wishes to you and yours.

Happy Mother’s Day Dear Friend!

I admire the dedication and effort you have towards your children,

you are Mother full of compassion, love and fearlessness.

Happy Mother’s Day my friend!

You are a woman whose priority is the welfare of their children.

May your Day be filled with so much love and happiness, enjoy it.

Happy Mother’s Day!

I can see your eyes sparkle with joy, when you tell me about your children. May your day fill with happiness and joyful. Happy Mother’s Day!

Happy Mother’s Day to my friend,

You are so thoughtful and caring for all your kids,

I hope you have an awesome day!

We were very close in our singleness and now that we are Moms we are still good friends, you can’t imagine how happy I feel about that. Have a wonderful Mother’s Day!

-It is wonderful to share with you all the good and bad moments that life presents me, without a doubt you are an excellent friend and Mom. Happy Mother’s Day.

May you have a Happy Mother’s Day and may you continue to do that excellent job as Mom as you have done until today, hugs and may God take care of you, dear friend.



Happy Mother's Day wishes for best friend

Your work as a Mother is arduous and sacrificed; But nothing stops you in order to give your children the best so that they are good people. I congratulate you on your day.

I am so happy because God sent me an angel to encourage me when I feel down and to comfort me with a hug. Happy Mother’s Day dear friend!

Your friendship is like a rainbow that brings color into my world.

I am blessed to have a best friend like you in my life.

I wish you Happy Mother’s Day!

Friend of my life, today we will celebrate because we deserve it, we have played a great role as Mothers. Happy Day to both of us, I love you!

Beauty and brains you’re more than that,

You are a great mother, a hero and a loving friend right from the start.

Happy Mothers Day Dear Friend!

Sending warm greetings to you

on Mother’s Day my dear friend.

It truly is a delight to see how beautifully

you have been raising your kids.

I will always be proud to be your friend, but much more today, because you are a Mom in every sense of the word. I love you, Happy Mother’s Day!

Maternity definitely changes the lives of many women, especially yours, my beloved friend, you have become an indestructible Mother. I congratulate you on your Day!

Promo Image: Shutterstock

Image in article: Shutterstock