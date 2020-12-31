Happy New Year Wishes In Kannada To Start This New Year On A Positive Note

New Year 2021 is just around the corner. It is the last day of 2020 and right at midnight, everyone would start their New Year by sending wishes and greetings to their loved ones. The New Year celebration is going to be a different one this year as many people would choose to stay at home and not visit crowded locations, unlike a normal New Year celebration. However, the start of a New Year can be easily celebrated with your loved ones by sharing these heartfelt messages. Here is a compilation of some of the best Happy New Year wishes in Kannada that you can share with your family and friends.

Happy New Year wishes in Kannada

2020ರ ಕಷ್ಟಗಳೆಲ್ಲಾ ಕರಗಿ ಹೋಗಲಿ... 2021 ಹರುಷದ ಹೊನಲನ್ನೇ ಹರಿಸಲಿ... ತಮಗೆ ಹಾಗೂ ತಮ್ಮ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.

ಈ ವರ್ಷ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ತುಂಬಿ ತುಳುಕಲಿ, ಎಲ್ಲರ ಬಾಳಲ್ಲಿ ನೆಮ್ಮದಿ ತುಂಬಿರಲಿ, ಕಾರ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಗತಿ ಕಾಣಲಿ, ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.

ನೀವು ನನ್ನಿಂದ ತುಂಬಾ ದೂರದಲ್ಲಿ ಇರಬಹುದು. ಆದರೆ, ನೀವು ಯಾವತ್ತೂ ಸದಾ ನನ್ನ ಹೃದಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಇದ್ದೀರಿ. ನಿಮಗೆ ಮತ್ತು ನಿಮ್ಮ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು

ನಾಳೆ ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷದ 365 ದಿನಗಳ ಬದುಕಿನ ಪುಟ ತೆರೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿದೆ, ಇದರಲ್ಲಿ ಒಳಿತನ್ನೇ ಬರೆಯುವ, ಖುಷಿಯಾಗಿ ಬಾಳುವ. ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.

ನಿಮಗೆ 12 ತಿಂಗಳು ಯಶಸ್ಸು, 52 ವಾರ ನಗು, 365 ದಿನಗಳು ಸಂತೋಷ, 8760 ಗಂಟೆ ಆನಂದ, 525600 ನಿಮಿಷ ಅದೃಷ್ಟ, 31536000 ಸೆಕೆಂಡ್‌ ನೆಮ್ಮದಿ ತುಂಬಿರಲಿ. ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.

2021 ನಿಮಗೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಸಂತೋಷ, ಆನಂದವನ್ನು ತರಲಿ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ಬದುಕಿನ ಕಷ್ಟಗಳೆಲ್ಲಾ ದೂರವಾಗಲಿ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ಸಾಧನೆಯ ಪಯಣ ಹಿತಕರವಾಗಿಲಿ. ತಮಗೂ ತಮ್ಮ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೂ ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು

2021 ವರ್ಷವೇ ನೀನು ನಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಬಾಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂತೋಷ ತುಂಬುವಂತಾಗಲಿ, ನಿನ್ನನ್ನು ಹೊಸ ಆಶಯದೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸ್ವಾಗತಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು



ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷ! ನಿನಗೆ ಸ್ವಾಗತ, ನೀನು ನಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಬಾಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಸ ಬೆಳಕನ್ನು ತುಂಬಲು ಬಾ... ನಮ್ಮ ಬಳಿಗೆ. ಹೊಸ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು

ಹಳೆಯ ಕಹಿ ನೆನಪು ಬೇಡ, ಒಳ್ಳೆಯದಾಗಲಿ ಎಂಬುವುದಷ್ಟೇ ಈಗ ನಮ್ಮ ಆಶಯ. ಆ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲೇ ನಿನ್ನನ್ನು ಸ್ವಾತಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇವೆ 2021





2021 ಶಾಂತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಸಂಪತ್ತು, ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ತುಂಬಿರಲಿ. ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು



ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷ ನಮ್ಮ ಮುಂದಿದೆ, ಬದುಕಿನ ಹೊಸದೊಂದು ಅಧ್ಯಾಯ ನಮ್ಮ ಮುಂದಿದೆ. ಸರಿಯಾಗಿ ಬಳಸೋಣ, ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.

2020 ಬದುಕಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಹಲವು ಪಾಠ ಕಲಿಸಿತು, 2021 ಹೊಸ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮೂಡಿಸಿದೆ, ಎಲ್ಲವೂ ಒಳಿತಾಗಲಿ ಎಂಬ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆಯೊಂದಿಗೆ 2021ನ್ನು ಬೆ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳೋಣ. ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.



ಈ ಹೊಸ ನಿಮಗೆ ಖುಷಿ ತರುವ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳಿಂದಲೇ ತುಂಬಿರಲಿ. ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.

ಈ ವರ್ಷ ಖುಷಿ, ನೆಮ್ಮದಿ, ಐಶ್ವರ್ಯ, ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ನೀಡಲಿ. ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು



ಕತ್ತಲ ನಂತರ ಬೆಳಕು ಬಂದೇ ಬರುತ್ತದೆ, ಹಾಗೆಯೇ 2020ರ ಕರೋನಾ ಕರಾಳತೆ ಉಳಿಯಲ್ಲ, ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಭಯ ಮುಕ್ತ ಬದುಕು ಬಂದೇ ಬರುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂಬ ಅಶಯದೊಂದಿಗೆ 2021ನ್ನು ಸ್ವಾಗತಿಸೋಣ. ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.

