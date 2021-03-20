Happy Nowruz Wishes To Share With Your Friends And Family On Iranian New Year

Nowruz is one of the biggest Parsi festivals. It is one of the most auspicious days for Persians and Iranians as it marks their New Year. This year the festival falls on March 20, 2021. The Nowruz festival marks the first day of the first month in the Iranian calendar, called Farvardin. People purchase new clothes and vehicles, visit their friends and family and bring along food and gifts as offerings. In the evening, families get together and have a bonfire where they light crackers and dance in the light of the fire. Check out this list of Happy Nowruz wishes to share with your loved ones.
Happy Nowruz wishes
- Hope this Nowruz brings lots of love & warmth to you and your loved ones... Do not hate anyone as we have got the LIFE to LOVE and NOT to HATE others. Happy Nowruz!
- Let's make our Nowruz celebration a happier one by spending it together. Wish you more than ever Happy Nowruz!
- May you achieve success in every facet of life, and all your heartfelt wishes come true, Wishing you a Happy New Year of Happiness & Prosperity, Nowruz Mubarak.
- May your beautiful smile be the reason for others' happiness this year. Spread your joy and happiness to everyone around you. Be the reason for the smile of people around you. Happy Nowruz wishes.
- May the glory of King spread all over, May Lord praises us in galore, Let’s pray for happiness and prosperity... May this Parsi New Year give us happiness. Happy Nowruz.
- May the coming year take you on the path to glory where all your endeavours become glorious and your life becomes a success story. Happy Nowruz!
- May joy and love pave your way on this auspicious day. Have a beautiful Nowruz day.
- Nowruz Mubarak to my dearest friend. This new year will be yours to shine.
- The coming Persian year will be full of success for you, mark my word. Happy Persian New year to you and your family, dear friend.
- May the new year take you to a venture where only success and happiness touch your fate. Nowruz Mubarak to you and your family.
- On this Nowruz, a toast to better opportunities and upcoming success. Wishing you a beautiful Nowruz, dear boss.
- Remove the tree of hate from your life on this Nowruz and spread the pure form of love. Happy Nowruz.
- May the stars shine upon you, May the flowers fill your heart with beauty, May hope forever wipe away your tears, and above all, May this New year be wonderful! Nowruz Mubarak.
- In the harmony of the new and fresh birth of the motherland and nature, we the Iranians wish and greet each and every one Nowruz Mubarak!