Happy Onam 2021: Names Of Dishes In Onam Sadhya Meal For New Year Celebrations

Today is the South Indian festival of Onam. Onam, also known as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, occurs in the Malayalam calendar's first month, Chingam. It is one of the most well-known celebrations in Kerala. Onam preparations and celebrations last ten days, and this year's event began on August 22, with Onam falling on August 31.
Malayalis all over the world commemorate Kerala's 10-day harvest festival and the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali with a spectacular feast known as Onam Sadhya. For this grand feast, over two dozen vegetarian dishes are traditionally made and served on banana leaves. The planning for this important occasion normally begins a few days ahead of time. The Kerela Tourism account on Twitter also released a video of the Onam Sadhya festival, in which participants consume a variety of delicacies provided on a banana leaf with their hands, as is customary. They also posted a few other Onam-related posts.
There is a feast on Onam. The feast is called Sadhya. It is served on banana leaves. It generally has 9 courses but may have over 2 dozen dishes. Some of the main ones are below.
Onam is celebrated in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam, which is the first month of the New Year in this culture. The celebrations begin on the Malayalam New Year and last for ten days, culminating in Thiruvonam. Atham, Chithira, Chodhi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradam, and Thiruvonam are the ten days in order. The start of the Vamanamoorthy Thrikkakara temple's festivities marks the beginning of Atham day (Kochi). With the raising of the festival flag, this Vishnu temple is regarded as the focal point of Onam and the residence of Mahabali.
Colourful parades are held, depicting features of Kerala culture with floats and tableaux. Boat races, cultural programmes, sports tournaments, dance events, martial arts, floral Rangoli – Pookkalam, prayers, shopping, donating time or food to charity, and spending time with family over feasts are just some of the activities and celebrations that take place on other days. Both men and women dress in traditional attire. On this day, the Kerala sari, also known as the Kasavu sari, is particularly popular.