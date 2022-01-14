Happy Pongal Wishes 2022: Greetings, Messages, Quotes, Images & Whatsapp Status

One of the first highlights in the new year is in the second week, where numerous festivals are celebrated across the country. Many of them are known as harvest festivals and mark the traditional significance of good growth of the crops. While one of the festivals on this day is Makar Sankranti, the kite-flying festival, Pongal is celebrated in states like Tamil Nadu.

The festival involves numerous rituals, like paying respects to the Almighty, preparing traditional delicacies and dressing up for the occasion. People also mark the occasion by sending greetings to their loved ones and posting images and videos on their statuses or stories. Here are some of the messages you can post on social media to this festive occasion.

Happy Pongal greetings, messages and quotes

"May this festival fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm, and help you get all the happiness and prosperity. Happy Pongal to all!!!"

"Hope the rising sun on Pongal fills your life with abundant joy and prosperity. Wish you Happy Pongal 2022!"

"Happy Pongal! Let us celebrate this festival with our family and friends and welcome the good and blessed times into our lives."

"May this harvest festival fill your life with sweetness. May God bless you with peace, prosperity, and happiness in your life. Wish you all a Happy Pongal... #HappyPongal #தமிழர்திருநாள்."

"May the sweetness of Sakkarai Pongal and heavenly taste of Ven Pongal bring happiness and goodness into your life. Happy Pongal All. Wishing you a Happy Pongal with cheerfulness and rays of joy."

"May you enjoy this harvest festival with your loved ones and have its warmth stay with you throughout the year. Wishing you and your family a happy Pongal."

“Pongal means ‘to overflow.’ The time when humankind’s love for nature and nature’s love for humankind overflow—that is Pongal. - #Amma #HappyPongal to all Amma's children," was the message from spiritual guru Mata Amritanandamayi.

"Happy Pongal wishes to everyone Sun with rays May the festival bring in new hopes, happiness & good health in your lives SparklesRelieved face Follow safety measures as you celebrate," read the message from Lyca Productions.

Happy Pongal images

Happy Pongal



May this Pongal Brings Prosperity and Happiness#HappyPongal

Happy Pongal!



Happy Pongal!

Let us celebrate this festival with our family and friends and welcome the good and blessed times into our lives.#happypongal #தமிழர்திருநாள் #தைப்பொங்கல் #தைபொங்கல் #தமிழ்புத்தாண்டு

HAPPY PONGAL 👍🤩😊to all.. May almighty bless you all with the best of health, wealth and prosperity. ... #HAPPYPongaL2022 #HappyPongal

