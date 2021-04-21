Happy Ram Navami: Pictures & Images To Send To Your Close Ones To Wish Them On Ram Navami

Navratri is an auspicious Hindu festival. Navaratri spreads over a span of 9 days. During this, each day has a significance of its own and dedicated to Hindu lords and deities. The ninth day, which is the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month according to the Hindu Calendar, is called Ram Navami.

This year, Ram Navami 2021 date falls on April 21st, 2021.

Ram Navami is believed to be the day when Lord Ram was born. The day is spent by reciting Rama Katha or reading stories of Rama like the epic Ramayana. Some devotees mark the event by taking the infant Rama's miniature statues, washing them and dressing them up, then putting them in a cradle.

Some also organize social activities and community meals. Some mark the day by doing Vrata (fasting) this day.

Ram Navami history and Ram Navami significance

Ram Navami is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama. The Hindu scriptures mention that Lord Rama is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu and was born in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. It is believed that Ram Navami signifies the victory of good over evil and the establishment of the Dharma to beat the Adharma.

Ram Navami 2021 wishes

Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Rama. Happy Ram Navami!

May Lord Ram Shower his blessings on you and your Family I wish joy, harmony and prosperity on Ram Navmi for you and your family.

May the divine grace of Lord Ram always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Ram Navami.

Rama for you should mean the path he trod, The ideal he held aloft, And the ordinance he lay down, They are eternal and timeless. Happy Ram Navami!

May Lord Ram Bless You With Peace and Virtue on Ram Navami and Always… Happy Ram Navami!

Sita Maa ka dhairya, Lakshmana ji ka tej aur Bharat ji ka tyaag Hum sabko jeevan ki seekh deta rahey Happy Ramnavmi.

May You Be Blessed With All the Happiness You Desire and Deserve. Happy Ram Navami!

With gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants, May happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Happy Ram Navami!

Ram Navami Wishes and Blessings to You and Your Family. May Lord Ram Bless You All With Good Health

