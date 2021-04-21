Happy Ram Navami: Pictures & Images To Send To Your Close Ones To Wish Them On Ram Navami

Quick links:
Image credits: Shutterstock
Navratri is an auspicious Hindu festival. Navaratri spreads over a span of 9 days. During this, each day has a significance of its own and dedicated to Hindu lords and deities. The ninth day, which is the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month according to the Hindu Calendar, is called Ram Navami.
Ram Navami is believed to be the day when Lord Ram was born. The day is spent by reciting Rama Katha or reading stories of Rama like the epic Ramayana. Some devotees mark the event by taking the infant Rama's miniature statues, washing them and dressing them up, then putting them in a cradle.
Some also organize social activities and community meals. Some mark the day by doing Vrata (fasting) this day. Here are some Ram Navami wishes to send to your friends and family. Some send their friends and families Happy Ram Navami images and Ram Navami pictures to wish them on the auspicious day. Here are some pictures netizens can send to their close ones to wish them happy Ram Navami 2021.
Ram Navami is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama. The Hindu scriptures mention that Lord Rama is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu and was born in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. It is believed that Ram Navami signifies the victory of good over evil and the establishment of the Dharma to beat the Adharma.