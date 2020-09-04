Happy Teachers' Day Images And Wishes To Send To Your Teachers On September 5th

Every year Sept. 5th is celebrated as Teachers' Day in India marking former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birthday. During his tenure, the President had asked this day to be marked for commemorating the teachers, professors, lecturers in schools and colleges who impart knowledge to their students along with life lessons as well. Take a look at a few images and quotes that one can send to their teachers thanking them for their guidance.

Happy Teachers' Day Images

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Happy Teachers' Day Quotes

Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me. - Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul. - Swami Vivekananda

Upon the subject of education, not presuming to dictate any plan or system respecting it, I can only say that I view it as the most important subject which we as a people may be engaged in. - Abraham Lincon

Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important. - Bill Gates

It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.- Albert Einstein

I am a teacher. Its how I define myself. A good teacher isn't someone who gives the answers out to their kids but is understanding of needs and challenges and gives tools to help other people succeed. That's the way I see myself, so whatever it is that I will do eventually after politics, it'll have to do a lot with teaching. - Justin Trudeau

The true teachers are those who help us think of ourselves. - Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan

I have always felt the true teacher for a pupil is his teacher. - Mahatma Gandhi

If you were successful, somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life. - Barack Obama

Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than they who produce them; for these only gave them life, those the art of living well. - Aristotle

The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery. - Mark Van Doren

The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires. - William Arthur Ward

Teachers can change lives with just the right mix of chalk and challenges. - Joyce Meyer

Teaching is the greatest act of optimism. - Colleen Wilcox

They inspire you, they entertain you, and you end up learning a ton even when you don't know it. - Nicholas Sparks

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock